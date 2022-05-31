ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waiting Game: Johnny Depp's Daughter Lily-Rose Arrives In L.A. As Jury Resumes Deliberations In Trial Against Ex Amber Heard

By Samantha Benitz
Johnny Depp's daughter, Lily-Rose Depp, was spotted arriving in L.A. as the jury in his defamation trial resumed deliberations on Tuesday.

