New EP high school principal is named

Nate Gibbs will be the new principal at Eden Prairie High School. He has been principal at Chaska Middle School West for the past two years.

Nate Gibbs has been named principal of Eden Prairie High School, effective July 1.

Gibbs currently serves as the principal of Chaska Middle School West and has previously served as an assistant principal of Minnetonka High School.

An announcement was made in a Tuesday email to EPHS families.

He will replace Robb Virgin, who is moving into a new position with the school district on July 1. Virgin, who has been principal since 2018, will become executive director of personalized learning.

“Mr. Gibbs is an outstanding educational leader with a spirit of continuous improvement,” said Eden Prairie Schools Superintendent Josh Swanson. “He has a demonstrated ability to achieve results and outcomes for each student and support staff by fostering high quality educational experiences that inspire. We are grateful to have his leadership in Eden Prairie Schools, where we know it will make a positive impact for EPHS staff, students, families and the broader community.”

Gibbs, finishing his second year as principal at Chaska Middle School West, said he is excited to join a community “so deeply dedicated to engaging and empowering students as they navigate their high school experience.

“The heart of my career has been around creating school environments focused on partnership, support, and growth,” he added. “I am looking forward to working with the staff, students, and families of EPHS and continuing the tradition of excellence.”

Associate Superintendent Dr. Carlondrea Hines said Gibbs puts relationships first, specifically the relationships between staff and students, families and staff, and students with each other.

“When those relationships are strong, a community of educational excellence can flourish,” Hines said. “We are confident Mr. Gibbs is the right leader to build upon Eden Prairie High School’s success and lead it into the future.”

Gibbs has also served as the assistant principal of the American Indian Magnet School in St. Paul. He holds a master’s degree in educational leadership and administration and a K-12 administrative license from Minnesota State University in Mankato.