Uvalde, TX

Could arming teachers stop school shootings? One expert weighs in

By Sarah Vasile, Hazel Sanchez, Dan Mannarino, Allen Levine
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (PIX11) — In the aftermath of a m ass shooting in Uvalde, Texas , the country has one question on its mind: What can prevent tragedy in the future?

One of the solutions presented is arming teachers and teaching them how to handle firearms. But longtime researcher Dewey Cornell, a forensic psychologist and University of Virginia professor, said that solution isn’t much of a solution at all.

“There’s so many things wrong with that line of thinking,” Cornell told PIX11 News. “Teachers have enough to do — asking them to carry firearms and protect their students is way beyond reasonable.”

Cornell, who joined Dan Mannarino and Hazel Sanchez on the PIX11 Morning News, specializes in school security and youth violence. He pointed out that trained officers in both Parkland, Florida and Uvalde “did not follow their training.”

The Uvalde police have received criticism for their response to the shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24, which left 19 students and two teachers dead.

Instead of relying on teachers or law enforcement professionals to gun down an intruder, Cornell said the “vaccine” for the gun violence “plague” is gun control measures.

Another possible way to stop gun violence, Cornell said, is to track down potential suspects who have talked about their intentions online. Payton Gendron , the man accused of killing 10 people at a Buffalo grocery store, “aroused a lot of concern” before facilitating the attack.

“When we look back at these cases, the vast majority of them have leaked their intentions,” Cornell added. “If we have threat assessment teams — law enforcement and mental health working together — then we can take effective action.”

Cornell said, by identifying troubled people “long before” they actually enact violence, the focus can shift to violence prevention instead of response.

