ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Pitching depth issues for the Cardinals echo the desperation of last season — but worse

By Jeff Jones
Belleville News-Democrat
Belleville News-Democrat
 2 days ago

By the time the St. Louis Cardinals inked free agent lefty Wade LeBlanc last June 17, what had begun as a shortage of innings had already bloomed into a full-blown drought.

In their discernment, the Cardinals had two important criteria LeBlanc needed to meet — was he available to pitch right then, immediately, and was he able to get to Atlanta within a number of hours.

He was, and he was, and he pitched the same day he signed. Then he pitched the next day — three innings’ worth — and 11 days later was in the starting rotation.

Manager Oliver Marmol doesn’t believe these Cardinals have yet reached that level of desperation, but by some measures, they’re already even further behind.

Miles Mikolas was unable to break camp with the club in 2021, just as Jack Flaherty was unable to do in 2022. The 2021 version of Flaherty, though, lasted until May 31 and made 11 starts before going down with an oblique injury. Steven Matz, this year’s comparable, was yanked four pitches into his start on May 22, and has pitched only nine times.

Carlos Martínez held out last season until July 4 , and despite his underwhelming results, made 16 starts, four of which were shorter than five innings. Jordan Hicks has made seven starts, six of which were shorter than five innings — and the one remaining was precisely five.

“We have more depth, if necessary, than we did,” Marmol said from his Busch Stadium office Monday when asked to draw a comparison between the two situations, in the wake of Jake Woodford’s demotion to Triple-A Memphis.

“We have a doubleheader coming up (Saturday). We understand that we’re going to need innings. Do you keep Woody? Do you not? Who do you lose?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uhCkZ_0fwD48zp00
St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol doesn’t believe his club has yet reached the same level of pitching desperation as they did in 2021, but by some measures, they’re already even further behind. David Zalubowski/AP

More about Woodford demotion, Naughton called up

Left unsaid is who the Cardinals have left to add. Woodford was demoted to create a roster spot for Packy Naughton, pressed into a short, spot start in the Majors after Hicks was placed on the injured list with inflammation in the flexor tendon of his twice-surgically-repaired right arm.

Usage has demanded that each of Junior Fernández, Angel Rondón, and Jake Walsh have been cycled up and down from the minors, and top prospect Matt Liberatore was added to the 40-man roster and is now a rotation fixture.

By rule, pitchers optioned to the minors — with exceptions including replacing an injured player or as the 27th man in a doubleheader — must remain on that option for a minimum of 15 days. The coverage conga leaves Walsh as the pitcher closest to an eligible return, but his date doesn’t arrive until June 5.

Marmol happened to know that date precisely without reaching for reference material; a giveaway, certainly, the moving pieces are on his mind. There are only two pitchers currently on the 40-man roster who are eligible for a non-injury recall — Freddy Pacheco, closing at Double-A Springfield, and Johan Oviedo, who was thrust into an unfair position for which he was not ready in 2020 and 2021 and who has struggled to a 5.58 ERA and 4.1 walks per nine innings in the minors thus far this season.

Under normal circumstances, Naughton would have been recalled with a clearer understanding of whether he would be making a quick u-turn to Memphis or extending his stay in the Majors . As he left the stadium Monday, he had no indication of which team’s clubhouse he would next be entering.

‘He absolutely should be disappointed’

Woodford became the first, or at least the most obvious, exception to the rule Marmol laid out May 2, when veteran Aaron Brooks was designated for assignment as the team trimmed down to 26 players.

“What message does it send to the clubhouse if performance doesn’t outweigh having options,” Marmol asked reporters rhetorically that day. “If you put out, you stay. If you don’t, you go.”

Woodford, Monday, heard a very different tune.

“He absolutely should be disappointed,” Marmol said of the demotion . “He’s outperformed several guys that are still on the team, and that’s clear, and they know it.”

Relievers TJ McFarland and Nick Wittgren are surely among that group, and each was used heavily over the weekend, taking them off the board for early this week.

Woodford also threw against Milwaukee, tossing three relief innings in Saturday’s blowout win. Had the Cardinals been able to trust others to cover those, Woodford would have been in line to start Monday, regardless of whether the club has sincere concerns about the underlying data around his breaking pitches.

Keuchel may join club soon

Instead, he was pressed into service, and then sent out.

LeBlanc retired this winter. So too did Jon Lester, who was added at the trade deadline at the same time as JA Happ, who announced his own retirement this week. Cheap lefty innings for hire have been of interest to the Cardinals , so the recently-designated for assignment Dallas Keuchel may well surface in the visitors’ clubhouse at Wrigley Field this weekend.

If he doesn’t, it’s unclear who will have a spot. It’s fruitless, at the moment, to ask the Cardinals. They truly don’t know.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

3 Red Sox players who won’t be on the roster July 1

Boston Red Sox fans shouldn’t get attached to these three players because they will be off the roster by July 1. The Boston Red Sox are like Frankenstein’s monster; alive! Their rough start seems to have been put in the past as the club roars up the standings and the MLB Power Rankings. They are a credible ball club now with a chance to become this year’s version of the 2019 Washington Nationals.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-All-Star pitcher announces retirement

Former MLB All-Star pitcher JA Happ has officially called it a career. In an appearance on “The Heart Strong Podcast” with Jessica Lindberg this week, Happ said he spent “pretty much the whole winter” pondering whether he wanted to play in 2022. He said he watched Opening Day on TV to see what both he and his wife felt. They felt “anxiety,” which he took a sign that it was time to retire.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Derek Jeter reveals toughest pitcher he ever faced

Derek Jeter didn’t struggle against too many pitcher during his Hall of Fame career, but one pitcher seemed to have his number over everyone else. Jeter hosted a Q&A on his Instagram story Tuesday, and was asked to name the toughest pitcher he’s ever had to hit against.
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To 'Worst Strike Call Of The Season'

Earlier this afternoon, home plate umpire Hunter Wendelstedt made arguably the worst call of the 2022 season. In the bottom of the fifth inning, Wendelstedt called Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase out on strikes. Minnesota Twins pitcher Devin Smeltzer delivered a 3-2 pitch that crossed the plate below Haase's knees.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wade Leblanc
Person
Miles Mikolas
Person
Oliver Marmol
Person
Steven Matz
Person
Jon Lester
numberfire.com

Edmundo Sosa starting for St. Louis on Tuesday

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Edmundo Sosa is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against left-hander Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres. Sosa is starting at shortstop and hitting seventh. Tommy Edman is on second base in place of an idle Nolan Gorman. Albert Pujols is on cleanup duty for the Cardinals while Paul Goldschmidt is hitting second and Nolan Arenado is hitting third.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Desperation#Mlb#Baseball#Sports#The St Louis Cardinals#Busch Stadium
The Spun

8-Time MLB All-Star Infielder Expected To Be Released

Robinson Cano's brief stop with the San Diego Padres is expected to end. According to MLB Network's Jon Heyman, the Padres are expected to ask Cano to accept a minor-league option on Thursday. The 39-year-old second baseman would likely decline, making him a free agent a month after getting cut by the New York Mets.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Noah Syndergaard Gets Rocked By Yankees in Return to New York

Noah Syndergaard took the mound in New York for the first time since leaving the Mets in free agency and his return to The Big Apple did not go as planned. The Angels right-hander was chased from the game after just 2.1 innings pitched, allowing five runs on seven hits. He didn't strike out a single batter.
ANAHEIM, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
Yardbarker

Braves claim Marlins infielder off waivers, move Manny Piña to the 60-day IL

For those hoping Dunand might somehow be the savior the Braves are desperately searching for, I would say that’s highly unlikely. The former Marlin does have some decent stats this season, though. In 20 AAA games, he’s recorded a .779 OPS, and in three major-league games, he’s collected three hits and a homer in 10 at-bats. However, his track record in the minors suggests this is nothing more than the Braves acquiring organizational depth.
ATLANTA, GA
Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville, IL
898
Followers
228
Post
160K+
Views
ABOUT

As the second-largest metropolitan area in Illinois, the Belleville area is a bustling, diverse region just outside St. Louis, Mo. The News-Democrat, a leading news media publisher in Southwestern Illinois, also produces a number of community news publications, including Command Post, dedicated to covering nearby Scott Air Force Base, home to roughly 13,000 military and civilian workers. Noted as a great place to set down roots, the area is also home to an estimated 18,000 military retirees.

 https://www.bnd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy