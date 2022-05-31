ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarpon Springs, FL

Body of missing 27-year-old man found in Tarpon Springs lake, police say

By Amy Gehrt
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tco8p_0fwD45Le00
This Jan. 14, 2022, photo provided by the Tarpon Springs Police Department shows Robert Fiscus. The body of the 27-year-old man, who was reported missing Monday, was found in Salt Lake in Tarpon Springs on Tuesday afternoon, police said. [ Photo provided / Tarpon Springs Police Department ]

The body of a 27-year-old man who was reported missing Monday was found in Salt Lake in Tarpon Springs on Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Officers were called to the lake around 2:29 p.m. to investigate a report about a body floating in the water near Riverside Ridge Road, the Tarpon Springs Police Department said in a news release at 4:38 p.m.

After the body was recovered, it was turned over to the Pinellas-Pasco Medical Examiner’s Office and positively identified as Robert Fiscus, police said. His next of kin was notified.

Fiscus had been reported missing after a witness reported a male swimmer calling for help near the Bridge Lounge around 3:30 a.m. Monday, according to a previous release sent around 1:26 p.m. Tuesday. Patrol units were unable to locate the man, but they did find a bicycle and a cellphone in the area, and the cellphone was linked to Fiscus.

An aviation unit for the Pinellas Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene, and members of the Tarpon Springs fire and police departments searched the water — some in boats and others walking along the shore — but they were unable to find Fiscus, according to the earlier release.

Detectives are investigating Fiscus’ death, police said.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tarpon Springs, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Tarpon Springs, FL
fox35orlando.com

Alligator attack suspected after man's body found in Largo pond

LARGO, Fla. - Largo police believe a man whose body was found in Taylor Lake Tuesday morning was attacked by an alligator. Florida Fish and Wildlife officials are searching for the nuisance gator after the body of a 47-year-old man was found around 8 a.m. Police said they believe the...
LARGO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
CBS Miami

‘Gator involved’ in death of man found dead in lake at Florida golf course

LARGO (AP) — Police in Florida say a man died searching for Frisbees in a lake at a disc golf course where people are warned by signs to beware of alligators. The unidentified man was looking for Frisbees and other discs in the water and “a gator was involved,” the Largo Police Department said in an email Tuesday. No other details were immediately released. Police said gator trappers are responding to Taylor Lake, a part of the 153-acre (62-hectare) John S. Taylor Park in Largo, a suburb of St. Petersburg. The park’s website notes that patrons can “discover the sport of disc golf on a course set in the natural beauty of this park.” The course is set along the lake, which has no-swimming signs posted along it. Now, police are telling people to avoid the lake while the investigation continues.
LARGO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
click orlando

19-year-old woman shot, killed in Orange County identified

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 19-year-old woman was shot and killed early Wednesday at an Orange County apartment complex, deputies said. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Raniyah A’shanti Gandy died in the shooting, which happened around 3 a.m. at The Park at Highgate on North Powers Drive near Silver Star Road.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
68K+
Followers
22K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy