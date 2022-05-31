ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect caught on camera during 7-Eleven robbery on Commander Shepherd Blvd in Hampton

By Julius Ayo
 2 days ago

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are seeking the community’s help identifying a man caught on camera robbing a 7-Eleven in Hampton over the weekend.

According to Hampton Police, the robbery occurred around 3:55 a.m. Sunday at the 7-Eleven in the 3400 block of Commander Shepherd Boulevard.

A preliminary investigation of the incident revealed that the suspect went inside the store, implied a firearm, and demanded money. After disclosing an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect fled on foot.

The suspect is described as a white man wearing a grey and black plaid shirt, black undershirt, black hat, black pants, and glasses with a shirt covering his face.

Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

