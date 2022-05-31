ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

San Diego’s Soichi is California’s top sushi spot, according to Yelp

By Hope Sloop
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aVj9w_0fwD3kMh00

SAN DIEGO – San Diego’s own Soichi Sushi is the top sushi spot in California, according to Yelp.

The list compiled the top sushi restaurants in each U.S. state and Canada, weighing factors like volume and ratings of reviews.

While the most recent accolade is important for Soichi Sushi, it’s certainly not the first.

Top gin distillery in California located in San Diego, according to Yelp

The University Heights restaurant, located in the 2100 block of Adams Avenue, earned national attention in 2021 as one of 22 California restaurants to gain a Michelin-star recognition . Additionally, in April, Yelp named Soichi Sushi as the top omakase dining experience in the entire United States.

The sushi restaurant currently has a five-star rating from more than 300 reviewers on Yelp. Despite the recognition it has earned, the owners still say it’s still a small, family-oriented operation.

“We feel like we’re inviting people into our home,” said Raechel Kadoya, who co-owns the restaurant alongside her husband Soichi, during a recent interview with FOX 5.

San Diego brewery is top in California, according to Yelp

“This place is pretty outstanding. It definitely earned its Michelin star. I don’t think words can do this place justice. Everything about my trip here was close to perfect,” said one recent reviewer.

“Soichi lived up to its hype. Definitely a well deserved Michelin star. I actually think it has the potential to get 2 stars,” said another customer. “First time visiting. Drove about 2 hours to get to dinner. Well worth the trip.”

If you plan to check out the San Diego sushi spot, note that the restaurant is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, according to its Yelp page. For more information on hours of operation, menu items, and more, click HERE .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

This San Diego Freeway Bridge Is 10th Most ‘Structurally Deficient' In CA

The bridge on I-805 over Telegraph Canyon has been named the 10th worst bridge in California. The American Road and Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA) says the bridge is the 10th most "structurally deficient" in the State. The organization defines a "structurally deficient bridge" an having “one of the key elements is in poor or worse condition.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Local
California Restaurants
San Diego, CA
Sports
San Diego, CA
Restaurants
Local
California Food & Drinks
San Diego, CA
Food & Drinks
Local
California Sports
San Diego, CA
Lifestyle
Fast Casual

The Habit Burger Grill opening in San Diego

The Habit Burger Grill, a California-based fast casual brand, opened this week in Pacific Beach at 980 Grand Ave., in San Diego. "The San Diego area is home to over 15 Habit Burger Grill restaurants and we are so excited to be opening a drive-thru in Pacific Beach! Guests can look forward to great handcrafted food and our signature 'Habit Hospitality,' " Iwona Alter, chief brand officer, said in a company press release.
San Diego weekly Reader

Birria Madrigal: gourmet goat “garbage”

Barrio Logan? It’s hopping. A sort of food cluster is forming right around Thorn Brewing’s Barrio Logan factory. They’ve opened a big eatery called ReBru Spirits, where — don’t ask me how — they convert unsold beer into whiskey or vodka. Then, on the far side, there’s a beer garden and stage where you can hear the likes of Bill Caballero and his Cuban jazz jam. Plus, at this end, I spot a mysterious jungly space where they serve Yerba mate: Kové. “The world’s first alcoholic yerba mate company,” the sign says. “Party in your plants!” Huh. I’ve happened into a beer-type product that’s beer-free, gluten-free, kombucha-like, and also five percent alcohol. It looks like they have a following among a young, organic, vegan, gluten-free crowd.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yelp#Gin#Distillery#Food Drink#Michelin#Fox 5
coolsandiegosights.com

Tour of the Marston House Museum in Balboa Park.

An extraordinary house is located at the northwest corner of Balboa Park. It is one of the most architecturally and historically important structures in San Diego. The George Marston House Museum and Gardens preserves the home that was built by San Diego civic leader George Marston in 1905. The 8,500 square foot house is one of the finest examples of Arts and Crafts style architecture in California, designed by internationally famous architects William Sterling Hebbard and Irving Gill.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Nearly 250 Units Open for Leasing in New Mission Valley Mid-Rise

A Mission Valley resort-inspired community has opened leasing for 240 new residences in the community’s third building, developers have announced. The seven-story site, named Margo, is part of the Society community, which opened in 2020. It includes the Felix and Bradbury buildings, all designed in a mid-century style. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
FoodDrink
Michelin Guide
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
onscene.tv

Man Dies Illegally Crossing Southern Border | San Diego

05.31.2022 | 8:00 AM | SAN DIEGO – A male and a female attempted to illegally cross the border wall that juts out into the ocean. The male fell in and the female was stuck on the top. 2 Lifeguards from the Mexican side rescued the woman and brought her over to the U.S. side of the border. She was checked out by paramedics and released to the U.S. Border Patrol. Imperial Beach Lifeguards responded by Personal watercraft and found the male in the surfline and washing up on the beach. The TJ & IB lifeguards started CPR. They were joined by SD City Lifeguards and SDFD firefighters and one of the helicopters. The male was pronounced deceased after approx 20-25 minutes of trying to save him. The 2 TJ Lifeguards were escorted back to Mexico by the U.S. Border Patrol Agents For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy