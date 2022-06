Vizient, Inc. today announced that Patty Olsen has joined the company as chief people officer. In this role, Olsen will lead design and implementation of the company’s talent strategy to enable continued growth and accelerate delivery of enhanced performance improvement services to member healthcare organizations nationwide. With responsibility for all aspects of the human resource function, she will support internal transformation efforts and drive new business strategies through a highly engaged workforce.

