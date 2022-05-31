ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Memphis, AR

Pilot identified as FAA & NTSB investigate deadly plane crash

localmemphis.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABC24 has learned the plane crashed Tuesday...

www.localmemphis.com

CBS 42

Plane crash victim ID’d as Memphis man

Note: This story has been updated with new information about the location of the crash and the address of the victim. CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (WREG) — One person died following a plane crash Tuesday morning near the Mississippi River. The victim was later identified as 62-year-old Malcolm King of Hernando, Mississippi, according to a Shelby […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
desotocountynews.com

Hernando man dies in plane crash

The victim of a plane crash that occurred Tuesday morning has been identified as a Hernando man. Shelby County authorities said it was assisting the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board in the investigation of the crash near West Memphis, Arkansas. The single-engine Cessna 172 crashed east...
HERNANDO, MS
West Memphis, AR
Crime & Safety
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Local
Arkansas Accidents
City
West Memphis, AR
Kait 8

One person dead in Randolph County crash

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police said a 37-year-old Ravenden man died in a Wednesday morning crash. According to the preliminary crash report, the crash happened on Highway 90 in Randolph County at 8 a.m. Officers said Wilbur “Brock” Wheeler was making a left turn when he crossed...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, AR
wtva.com

Fatal fire under investigation in Sherman

SHERMAN, Miss. (WTVA) - One person died in a fatal house fire in Sherman Tuesday night. Pontotoc County Fire Coordinator Adam Patton confirmed Marvin Watkins, 90, died as a result. No foul play is suspected. The fire happened along Third Avenue and Jones Street. The State Fire Marshal’s Office is...
SHERMAN, MS
#Plane Crash#Pilot#Traffic Accident#Faa Ntsb
tippahnews.com

Historic Ripley restaurant suffers fire damage overnight

A historic Ripley restaurant suffered interior fire damage in the early hours of Thursday June 2nd. Crums sandwich shop suffered damage to the interior and at least one exterior wall suffered damage. Ripley Police and fire department personnel were on scene before 6 am on Wednesday. The State Fire Marshal...
RIPLEY, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

3-month-old fights for life after drag racers cause crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A three-month-old is in the ICU at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, fighting for his life after the car he and his family were in was hit by drag racers. Throughout the week, we have been sharing video from a Memorial Day weekend car show in North Memphis where police say at least five people were injured.
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

One person killed in head-on collision

SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - A White County man is dead after a Tuesday afternoon crash in Searcy. According to Arkansas State Police, the crash happened at 4:25 p.m., May 31, on East Booth Road. Mark Emberson Jr., 21, was heading east when his 2002 Ford Ranger crossed the center line...
SEARCY, AR
WREG

Robbery suspect in custody after Southaven barricade situation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A barricade situation in Southaven has come to end after police have taken a robbery suspect in custody. Authorities reported that suspect Brian Parker, 49, was taken into custody at 10 a.m. Thursday morning. Multiple agencies in northern Mississippi responded to a “be on the look out” or BOLO alert after a […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
Kait 8

Hospital experiencing air conditioning issues

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Mississippi County Hospital is battling air conditioner issues as the summer heat continues to rise. According to Mississippi County Hospital System CEO Chris Raymer, the air conditioning unit malfunctioned at Great River Medical Center because the chiller unit, which is used to blow cool air through the building, stopped working.
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, AR
actionnews5.com

Caught on camera: Woman attacked after car crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say they need your help locating two people who attacked and stole from someone after a car accident. Police say the victim told officers back on May 20 she was assaulted at the Dodge’s Chicken on Third Street. She says she was involved...
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

Mississippi county official faces felony drug charge, others

PONTOTOC, Miss. (AP) — A county official in northeastern Mississippi is free on bond after a weekend arrest for speeding and a felony drug charge. Pontotoc County Fifth District Supervisor Gary Dan McKnight was arrested early Sunday by Mississippi Highway Patrol officers on charges which include felony possession of methamphetamine and four misdemeanors — speeding, […]
PONTOTOC COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

Grieving mother warns of dangers of swimming in natural waters

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The CDC reports that more than half of fatal and non-fatal drownings among people 15 years and older occur in natural waters. It’s amazing how something so calm and peaceful can be so rough and potentially deadly underneath. May 18, just before the unofficial start...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS

