Pilot identified as FAA & NTSB investigate deadly plane crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a plane crash in Crittenden County, Arkansas. A spokesperson with the City of West Memphis said the crash involved a crop duster and happened east of Dacus Lake on Tuesday morning. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Officer (SCSO) said they are assisting...
Note: This story has been updated with new information about the location of the crash and the address of the victim. CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (WREG) — One person died following a plane crash Tuesday morning near the Mississippi River. The victim was later identified as 62-year-old Malcolm King of Hernando, Mississippi, according to a Shelby […]
The victim of a plane crash that occurred Tuesday morning has been identified as a Hernando man. Shelby County authorities said it was assisting the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board in the investigation of the crash near West Memphis, Arkansas. The single-engine Cessna 172 crashed east...
SOUTHAVEN, Miss — Southaven Police department informed that there is an active scene with a heavy police presence near Getwell and Church Rd. It is unclear why police are on the scene, but ABC24 has reached out for more details. In the meantime, be sure to avoid the area...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police said a 37-year-old Ravenden man died in a Wednesday morning crash. According to the preliminary crash report, the crash happened on Highway 90 in Randolph County at 8 a.m. Officers said Wilbur “Brock” Wheeler was making a left turn when he crossed...
SHERMAN, Miss. (WTVA) - One person died in a fatal house fire in Sherman Tuesday night. Pontotoc County Fire Coordinator Adam Patton confirmed Marvin Watkins, 90, died as a result. No foul play is suspected. The fire happened along Third Avenue and Jones Street. The State Fire Marshal’s Office is...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Investigators are asking for the public’s help after a fire was set at a local storage facility. The blaze happened at Simply Self Storage at 4720 Getwell Rd. on the night of May 31. Around 10:30 p.m., Memphis Fire personnel responded to a fire at...
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — An armed robbery suspect is in custody after a police investigation in Southaven, officials say. Brian Parker was taken into custody Thursday morning, Southaven Police confirmed. Officials said there was a carjacking in Olive Branch, on Church Road and Getwell Road. The Southaven Police Department (SPD)...
A historic Ripley restaurant suffered interior fire damage in the early hours of Thursday June 2nd. Crums sandwich shop suffered damage to the interior and at least one exterior wall suffered damage. Ripley Police and fire department personnel were on scene before 6 am on Wednesday. The State Fire Marshal...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A three-month-old is in the ICU at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, fighting for his life after the car he and his family were in was hit by drag racers. Throughout the week, we have been sharing video from a Memorial Day weekend car show in North Memphis where police say at least five people were injured.
SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - A White County man is dead after a Tuesday afternoon crash in Searcy. According to Arkansas State Police, the crash happened at 4:25 p.m., May 31, on East Booth Road. Mark Emberson Jr., 21, was heading east when his 2002 Ford Ranger crossed the center line...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A barricade situation in Southaven has come to end after police have taken a robbery suspect in custody. Authorities reported that suspect Brian Parker, 49, was taken into custody at 10 a.m. Thursday morning. Multiple agencies in northern Mississippi responded to a “be on the look out” or BOLO alert after a […]
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Mississippi County Hospital is battling air conditioner issues as the summer heat continues to rise. According to Mississippi County Hospital System CEO Chris Raymer, the air conditioning unit malfunctioned at Great River Medical Center because the chiller unit, which is used to blow cool air through the building, stopped working.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say they need your help locating two people who attacked and stole from someone after a car accident. Police say the victim told officers back on May 20 she was assaulted at the Dodge’s Chicken on Third Street. She says she was involved...
PONTOTOC, Miss. (AP) — A county official in northeastern Mississippi is free on bond after a weekend arrest for speeding and a felony drug charge. Pontotoc County Fifth District Supervisor Gary Dan McKnight was arrested early Sunday by Mississippi Highway Patrol officers on charges which include felony possession of methamphetamine and four misdemeanors — speeding, […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Armed licensed security officers were caught on camera beating a man at Highland Hills in Fox Meadows. ”What they were doing, there’s not a word for them. They should have been locked up,” said the owner of D&S Security, David Smith, who is not associated with this case.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The CDC reports that more than half of fatal and non-fatal drownings among people 15 years and older occur in natural waters. It’s amazing how something so calm and peaceful can be so rough and potentially deadly underneath. May 18, just before the unofficial start...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) released that the reward for information leading to a suspect’s arrest has increased after a donation from the victim’s family. The family of Mallory Morgan, 27, a young employee of the University of Tennessee, who was killed as she...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Westwood man who drove a mortally wounded friend to a fire station for help last year was indicted Tuesday for the man’s death. Bretrue Jackson was indicted by a grand jury on felony counts of second-degree murder and convicted felon in possession of a handgun.
