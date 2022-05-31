ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EHS student publications earn Gold Medallion Awards

The Minnesota High School Press Association recently recognized two Edina High School student-run publications with multiple Gold Medallion Awards for staff and individuals. The awards are for publications in the 2020-21 school year and are the highest student journalism honors given at the state level, an Edina Public Schools news release said.

Whigrean, the high school yearbook, received a Gold Medallion Award for “Theme Package,” recognizing excellence in how the overall theme and message of the yearbook ties together its creative aspects, including design, photography and writing. The book also received a Gold Medallion for “General Excellence.” These are all-staff awards.

Four reporters for the Zephyrus, the high school student newspaper, received Gold Medallion Awards for reporting:

Miabella DiLorenzo, Isadora Li and Isabelle Wagener were awarded first place in the social media reporting category for their live-tweeting of a special meeting of the Edina School Board related to COVID protocols.

Dedeepya Guthikonda was awarded second place in the broadcast feature story category for her story, “A look into the Commonbond community,” featuring at-home learning at the Yorkdale townhomes.

Daniel Amborn, a language arts teacher, is the advisor for both publications.

#Language Arts#Highschool#Ehs#Gold Medallion Awards#Edina High School#Edina Public Schools#Whigrean#The Edina School Board#Covid#Commonbond#Yorkdale
