PEOTONE, Ill. (CBS) -- One person is dead after three vehicles crash in Peotone Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened at Wilmington-Peotone Road west of 104th Avenue, and half a mile east of the Bengston Christmas Tree Farm.The Peotone Fire Department said three vehicles were involved in the crash. A tanker truck was apparently among them, and there were reports of a fuel leak.One driver was killed. The other two did not need to be hospitalized. Further details were not immediately available.

PEOTONE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO