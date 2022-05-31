James “Jim” John Murphy

Born Brooklyn, New York in 1933, first child of Charles Wapner, attorney, and Lillian Greenberg, teacher. One sister, Cynthia, four years younger (d. 2008). Attended Midwood High School, Brooklyn. Met future wife, Grace Bakst Wapner, in Hebrew class when they were both sixteen. Attended Lehigh University, Columbia University and New York University law school. Admitted to the New York State Bar in 1957. Married Grace Bakst in 1954. Son Kenneth Wapner born 1956. Daughter Erika Degens born 1958. Practiced law on Wall Street. Involved with left wing causes. Lived on the Upper West Side of Manhattan. Moved to Woodstock, New York in 1964. Opened a poorly attended lecture hall off Yerry Hill Road. Founded the law firm of Wapner, Koplovitz & Futerfas in 1970. Founded Riverby, an ecological land development corporation around the same time. Dabbled in music management (Tim Hardin). Folded Riverby in the mid 1970’s and became a country lawyer. Real estate, wills, not-for-profit law, estate planning and general problem solving (at which “he was a master”, says his partner Josh Koplovitz). Worked mostly if not completely on a pro bono basis for the Catskill Center for Conservation and Development, Woodstock Land Conservancy, Woodstock School of Art, Woodstock Artists Association & Museum, Woodstock Guild, Maverick Concerts, Family of Woodstock, KTD Monastery, Zen Mountain Monastery and Woodstock Jewish Congregation, among other non-profits and community organizations. Died in the early morning hours of May 22, 2022 at his home on Chestnut Hill Road, Woodstock.

