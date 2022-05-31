ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodstock, NY

James “Jim” John Murphy

By Hudson Valley One Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeloved children’s book author Jim Murphy, 74, died suddenly on May 1, 2022, at his home in Woodstock, New York. As writer, editor, husband, parent, and friend, Jim’s warmth, wit, and humor impacted all who encountered him. Because Jim was profoundly modest by nature, many who knew him were unaware of...

Remembrance: Jerry Wapner

Born Brooklyn, New York in 1933, first child of Charles Wapner, attorney, and Lillian Greenberg, teacher. One sister, Cynthia, four years younger (d. 2008). Attended Midwood High School, Brooklyn. Met future wife, Grace Bakst Wapner, in Hebrew class when they were both sixteen. Attended Lehigh University, Columbia University and New York University law school. Admitted to the New York State Bar in 1957. Married Grace Bakst in 1954. Son Kenneth Wapner born 1956. Daughter Erika Degens born 1958. Practiced law on Wall Street. Involved with left wing causes. Lived on the Upper West Side of Manhattan. Moved to Woodstock, New York in 1964. Opened a poorly attended lecture hall off Yerry Hill Road. Founded the law firm of Wapner, Koplovitz & Futerfas in 1970. Founded Riverby, an ecological land development corporation around the same time. Dabbled in music management (Tim Hardin). Folded Riverby in the mid 1970’s and became a country lawyer. Real estate, wills, not-for-profit law, estate planning and general problem solving (at which “he was a master”, says his partner Josh Koplovitz). Worked mostly if not completely on a pro bono basis for the Catskill Center for Conservation and Development, Woodstock Land Conservancy, Woodstock School of Art, Woodstock Artists Association & Museum, Woodstock Guild, Maverick Concerts, Family of Woodstock, KTD Monastery, Zen Mountain Monastery and Woodstock Jewish Congregation, among other non-profits and community organizations. Died in the early morning hours of May 22, 2022 at his home on Chestnut Hill Road, Woodstock.
June 4 gala marks CSS’ 45th anniversary, honors founders

When you’re running an organization that provides educational and social services, especially to populations with special needs, it’s pretty much essential these days to be able to say that your work employs your field’s “best practices” and that its approaches are solidly evidence-based. Not only does such a demonstrated claim build trust and confidence with your clients, but it also attracts crucial grant funding.
Robert Atkinson Fox III

Robert Fox (aka Bob) of Saugerties, NY, passed away on Friday, May 20, 2022, aged 79. He was born on December 19, 1942 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Robert A Fox and Kathleen Norgaard. Bob had bright blue eyes twinkling with wanderlust, humor, romance, and mischief. He spent his...
Lawrence William Mesic

Lawrence William Mesic, 78 years old, of New Paltz, NY died peacefully at home on May 30th, 2022 surrounded by family. Larry was born on November 24, 1943 in Plattsburgh, NY to Norma and Carl Mesic. He married his college sweetheart, Kathleen Smith (deceased – married 43 years) and settled in New Paltz where they raised their 5 children. A beloved music teacher of 30 years at Highland Central School, he impacted the lives of countless students and fellow teachers with his care and dedication. After retiring in 2002 he focused his attention on his family, community, church and friends. Larry was an avid cyclist, hiker and family man who was always ready to help a friend or stranger. So many have benefited from his handyman skill and generosity.
“At Home in the Hudson Valley” at TAG

The Tivoli Artists’ Gallery (TAG) will present its new show, “At Home in the Hudson Valley,” featuring work by Gallery members as well as other local artists. This show will be of special interest to new homeowners seeking interesting pieces for their home, as well as decorators and friends of those interested in original art.
Hardy cyclists assail 101-mile Blue Hill Cabin Challenge

Maybe I speak for myself, but there have been a few occasions in my life when I have found the ability to get into a full sprint with my pants down a total asset. Don’t judge me. – Glenn Lapolt, Blue Hill Cabin Challenge race director. I can promise...
New Paltz seeks volunteers

The government of a small community like New Paltz depends on community members to devote some time to a variety of boards. Service on volunteer boards allows certain functions like application reviews to be performed by those who have a vested interest in the future of the community. Members meet with neighbors who might be unfamiliar, and work together toward a common goal. New insights into the workings of the community, as well as new relationships among its residents, often result from this service.
Repair Café Woodstock

Free repairs by experts… who are also your neighbors! Repair Café Woodstock will take place on Saturday, June 4th, from 10 AM to 2 PM, at the Mescal Hornbeck Community Center, 56 Rock City Road, Woodstock. At the Repair Café, volunteer repair coaches work on your item while...
Historically, no news is good news

No additional comments about adding a second historic district and renaming the commission overseeing development in those districts was received at the May 25 New Paltz Village Board meeting. All of the comments thus far have been positive, and Mayor Tim Rogers’ strategy of holding public hearings open for several meetings to allow for as much input as possible seems to have run its course in this case. Trustees intend on acting on the measures, including the creation of an historic district along Main Street, at their next meeting.
Gunks Climbers’ Coalition plans parking access to Antlion climbing area

A new chapter has opened in the ongoing battles in the Town of Gardiner about developments along the foot of the Shawangunk cliffs. This time, it’s not Wireless Edge’s planned cell tower that’s arousing the suspicion of neighbors, but a not-for-profit organization dedicated to preserving and enjoying some of the Town’s scenic resources: the Gunks Climbers’ Coalition.
Saugerties Library Fair

The Friends of the Saugerties Library will hold its Street Fair on Saturday, June 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Division Street, adjacent to the library. This popular event returns with book, bake and plant sales, face painting, carnival games with prizes and a petting zoo. The special magic act of Tom Baker will take place at 1 p.m. The 16-year-old illusionist has awed and amazed his audiences of all ages at his many performances at the Orpheum, The Starr Theater in Rhinebeck and at area fundraisers, public events and private parties. There will also be musical entertainment. The Saugerties Police Department will distribute free bike helmets for children and Diaz Ambulance will also be on hand, along with vendors and the League of Women Voters.
Woodstock’s new building inspector is hired

The Woodstock Town Board appointed Francis “Butch” Hoffman to replace now retired building inspector, code enforcement officer and zoning enforcement officer Ellen Casciaro despite one councilman’s objection that he was the only candidate interviewed. Hoffman, who has worked as building inspector for the town for three years,...
State gas tax relief begins today

Senator Michelle Hinchey today reminded upstate New Yorkers that the gas tax suspension goes into effect today, June 1, 2022, cutting the state gas tax by 16 cents per gallon through the end of the year, and giving County governments the authority to do so, as well. The State’s tax cut alone will provide $585 million in relief for New York State residents this year. At the local level, Hinchey supported efforts by Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan and the County Legislature to cap the County sales tax on motor fuel by 5 cents, bringing combined Ulster County and State-initiated savings to 21 cents per gallon.
