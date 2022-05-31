ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Burke schools finds funding for free lunch program

By Ron Lee
WBTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVALDESE, N.C. (WBTV) - Federal funding for the free and reduced schools under COVID-19 may be grinding to a halt as early as this Friday. In Burke County, they secured a grant through the USDA to feed not only school kids, but any adult for a reduced cost. There...

www.wbtv.com

WBTV

CMS Elementary School students sell socks for a good cause

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools elementary students are applying their classroom lessons to the real world. Third-grade students at Ballantyne Elementary we’re learning about water access, demand, and pollution. During their lessons, students learned about how certain parts of the world did not have equal access to fresh water.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Cabarrus County Schools STEM educators make national presentation

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - From Cabarrus County Schools: Congratulations to three Cabarrus County Schools STEM educators on being presenters at the first-ever national conference Growing School Gardens Summit. The Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation hosted the first annual Growing School Gardens Summit on April 22-25th in Denver, CO. The national...
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Community Bridge project launches - community conversation scheduled

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A group of area ministers has launched the Community Bridge Project. Their purpose is to build positive and healthy relationships among diverse groups within the Kannapolis community. The group began meeting last year after they observed the civil unrest occurring in areas around the U.S. The group will work to accomplish their goals through intentional communication, purposeful dialogue on important issues and solving conflicts.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
my40.tv

Marion cuts ribbon on new emergency services headquarters

MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Marion unveiled a new emergency services headquarters Thursday. The 27,000-square-foot facility replaces the EMS station, which was built in 1978 in downtown Marion. Among the attendees of the new building's ribbon-cutting ceremony were two cardiac arrest survivors. McDowell County Emergency Services Director...
MARION, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Urgent Care brought to your doorstep, employer says it's more cost effective

SALISBURY, N.C. — Wait times in urgent care clinics can be long and costly, and one new health care service is aiming to change that. EZ Access MD brings urgent care right to a patient's doorstep. Moose Pharmacy owner Joe Moose decided to provide the service to his employees...
lakenormanpublications.com

DENVER NEWS: Lincoln County Library seeks input on facility needs

DENVER – The Lincoln County Public Library is hosting two community meetings to gather input about the future of the library’s facilities. The library recently completed an assessment for library services and is now focusing on the physical spaces required to meet those goals. With the recent opening of the new West Lincoln Library, the study will focus on needs in the central and eastern parts of the county.
DENVER, NC
Sylva Herald

THE JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES

THE JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES is recruiting for a Social Worker in Child Protective Services. This position investigates reports of child abuse and neglect and provides services to families where needs have been identified. Requires some availability after hours. The starting salary is $45,736.42, if fully qualified. Minimum qualifications include a four-year degree in a Human Service field. Preference will be given to applicants with a Master's or Bachelor's Degree in Social Work and/or experience providing Social Work services. Applicants should complete an application for Jackson County which is located at www.jcdss.org and submit it to the Jackson County Department of Social Services 15 Griffin Street, Sylva, NC 28779 or the Sylva branch of the NC Works Career Center. Applications will be taken until June 10, 2022. 13-14e.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
bizjournals

Atrium Health approved for $22.3M standalone emergency department in Concord

Regulators have approved Atrium Health's request to build a standalone emergency department in Concord, according to state filings. The proposed standalone ED will be a $22.3 million, 13,500-square-foot facility at Cox Mill Road and Christenbury Parkway. It will be licensed as part of Atrium Health Cabarrus. Plans call for six rooms, including one trauma room, a three-bay triage area and two exam bays, plus imaging, lab and pharmacy services. No additional details were provided.
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

Plans to redevelop Brookhill Village in Charlotte

This is the furthest a bill promoting medical marijuana has made it in North Carolina. It passed a senate legislative committee and now goes to the full Senate. Union County elementary school unveils district’s first solar panel. Updated: 5 hours ago. Western Union Elementary is one of 10 North...
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

How will boundaries between Davidson and Mooresville be defined?

Mooresville and Davidson officials agree future growth is a given along the N.C. 115 corridor between the towns, and based on economics, logistics and other factors, development will most likely be non-residential. Now, with public hearings pending and final decisions expected this summer, the towns are working together to determine...
MOORESVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Local school takes extra precautions for graduation after student accused of making threat

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte charter school took extra precautions for its graduation Thursday night after police charged an 18-year-old student with one count of threatening mass violence at an educational property, according to arrest records. Records show Charlotte-Mecklenburg police arrested Bradford Preparatory High School student Jacob Lawlor on Wednesday....
CHARLOTTE, NC
lincolntimesnews.com

Lincolnton woman has the formula to help others

LINCOLNTON – A mother herself, Catherine Wise watched with horror as the nationwide formula shortage unfolded. “I breast fed my first child, but I raised my second one on formula,” she said. “While I was feeding formula, I would have never expected to have difficulty finding it when I needed it. I heard the stories of the shortage on the news like everyone else and obviously it concerned me. What are parents going to do?”
LINCOLNTON, NC
WBTV

Neighboring businesses react to bankruptcy

The final blow for the Panthers project in Rock Hill was issued Wednesday night when David Tepper’s company GT Real Estate Holdings filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy. Elected leaders, Tepper’s team avoid question over Rock Hill deal collapse. Updated: 3 hours ago. GT Real Estate Holdings, LLC was...
ROCK HILL, SC

