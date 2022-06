Six fire departments fought a stubborn house fire that burned through an older two-story home at 809 North Street in Mt. Vernon early Sunday morning. Mt. Vernon City Firemen say no one was at home when the fire was discovered on a corner of the residence. But the fire had already spread inside the wall to the second story. The fire continued to spread through the house as the location of the fire inside the walls could not be determined by firefighters. The home sustained heavy damage from both the fire and heavy smoke.

MOUNT VERNON, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO