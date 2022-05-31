Watching for storms Wednesday morning

The first day of June will be a stormy one in Western New York. Following one of the warmest and nicest Memorial Days in the area, a string of storms will come our way. The weather over the last few days has been nice and HOT! But we can't complain. As the final days of school are coming to a close, we have been dealing with so much rain! Many people are having a hard time mowing their lawns or getting their landscaping done. The good news? There is a dry stretch and a cooler stretch of weather that is also moving in!

3 DAYS AGO