Watching for storms Wednesday morning

By Tyler Jankoski
mynbc5.com
 2 days ago

A few passing showers will move through overnight. Early Wednesday, some showers...

www.mynbc5.com

newyorkled.com

NY Gov. Hochul Preps New York for Severe Weather That’s On It’s Way

Governor Hochul Urges New Yorkers to Prepare For Severe Weather Expected to Impact Parts of Upstate Through Wednesday Evening. Parts of the Southern Tier, Central New York, Mohawk Valley, Capital Region, Mid-Hudson and North Country Regions at Risk for Severe Storms Wednesday. Primary Concerns are Damaging Wind Gusts, Large Hail,...
ENVIRONMENT
WIBX 950

Longest Zipline in the Country, With Speeds Over 55 MPH, Short Drive From CNY

The longest zip line in the country, flying through the forest at 55 MPH, is only a few hours from Central New York. The Catamount Zip Tour is made up of three separate zip lines. The first is a training zip. The second zip is one of the longer zip lines in New York and New England. The final zip, called the Catamonster, is the biggest zipline in North America and the 7th longest in the world. The two-minute zipline is hundreds of feet in the air, over 5,500 feet long, and sails across miles of views from the Catskills to Mt. Greylock at 55 MPH.
UTICA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Wicked Weather Wednesday In New York State

The first day of June will be a stormy one in Western New York. Following one of the warmest and nicest Memorial Days in the area, a string of storms will come our way. The weather over the last few days has been nice and HOT! But we can't complain. As the final days of school are coming to a close, we have been dealing with so much rain! Many people are having a hard time mowing their lawns or getting their landscaping done. The good news? There is a dry stretch and a cooler stretch of weather that is also moving in!
WIBX 950

Where to Pick Freshest Strawberries in Central New York Fields

Now that June has arrived, it's almost strawberry season time in Central New York. A number of farms and berry patches are getting ready to open U-pick fields for the season. From strawberry pie and cobbler to strawberry shortcakes and milkshakes, there are so many options for the juicy fruit. You can even freeze them to enjoy all winter long.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
mynbc5.com

Vermont enters second year of spongy moth outbreak

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — Across western Vermont, spongy moths have been covering trees and homes for the past few weeks. "It's like if you go outside and it's a caterpillar apocalypse," said Erin Torres, a Colchester resident. This spring was not easy for Torres, fighting an invasion of spongy...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
Mashed

The Untold Truth Of Tops Friendly Markets

For grocery shoppers up in the Northeast, Tops Friendly Markets remains one of the region's most dependable destinations. It's been in business for 60 years, and with over 150 locations in New York State, Pennsylvania, and Vermont, it's only become easier over the years to shop under its red and white roof. Simply put, there's a lot to love about this supermarket chain. A bountiful deli, fresh-off-the-farm produce, and exclusive items you won't find elsewhere are just some of the incentives for being a valued customer, and that's before we get to its delicious take-and-bake pizzas and doughnuts — made on-site, by the way (per Store Brands). Per Convenience Store News, it even has its own gas station.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Lincoln Report

3 Delightful Small Towns in New York

Small towns are in abundance in the state of New York, each with its own unique character and charm. Whether you are looking for a foodie paradise like Ithaca, or an artsy village like Saratoga Springs, there are small towns in New York that appeal to everyone.
#Thunderstorms
matadornetwork.com

5 Scenic Backroads To Explore in Vermont This Summer

Forget the interstate. The backroads of Vermont offer travelers 360º views, centuries-old history, and a beautiful way to slow down. In valleys flanked by Green Mountain summits, dirt lanes wind past meadows lit by fireflies on summer evenings. Two-lane roads link country stores to village centers where white-steepled churches preside.
heneyrealtors.com

5 Best Things About Living In Vermont

Vermont is a great place to live! Every community has its own personality and unique qualities, but every community is connected by the beautiful landscape from the Green Mountain range meandering the length of the state from the south to the north. Heney Realtors has been serving central Vermont since 1956. Our agents look forward to helping you find your very own town to call home and welcoming you as a new neighbor in our lovely state. We love the food, the arts, and the great outdoors. We think you will too. Here are five of the best things about living in Vermont.
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

New York gas tax holiday takes effect on Wednesday

The state of New York has suspended its sales tax on gas and diesel fuels beginning Wednesday in an effort to help combat record-high prices at the pump. The tax holiday will save drivers 16 cents per gallon on their fill-up, as prices continue to push toward $5 per gallon and beyond.
TRAFFIC
WCAX

Scott signs bill limiting coyote hunting with dogs

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott Wednesday signed two hunting-related bills into law. S.281 says a hunter can’t go after a coyote with a dog unless they have a permit from the Fish & Wildlife commissioner. There will only be 100 permits annually. Hunters also need a courtesy permission card to let their dogs loose on private land.
VERMONT STATE
vermont.gov

Be on the Alert for Spotted Lanternfly in Vermont

June 1, 2022 | Montpelier VT – The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets is asking the public to keep an eye out for the invasive pest known as spotted lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula) during the spring landscaping season. This is due to the risk of egg masses being accidentally brought in on shipments of nursery stock imported from other states that may have an established spotted lanternfly (SLF) infestation. This invasive bug is not yet known to have established a breeding population in Vermont. The Agency educates the nursery industry about the threat and actions that it can take to keep the invasive pest out of Vermont.
WCAX

Gov. Scott signs bills related to hunting in Vermont

June is a month you’re probably thinking about your air condition, but with high heating costs, many people are actually thinking about the price to stay warm this winter. A construction worker is in jail after being accused of setting a fire that ruined homes and killed a cat.
VERMONT STATE
96.1 The Eagle

Driving Law Nobody Knows About in New York State

I was driving back from the Finger Lakes this weekend, and saw a sign on The 90 that I had never seen before. It piqued my curiosity to the point that I had to look it up when I got home. The sign read "New York State Law. Lights must...

