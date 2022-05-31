Watching for storms Wednesday morning

For grocery shoppers up in the Northeast, Tops Friendly Markets remains one of the region's most dependable destinations. It's been in business for 60 years, and with over 150 locations in New York State, Pennsylvania, and Vermont, it's only become easier over the years to shop under its red and white roof. Simply put, there's a lot to love about this supermarket chain. A bountiful deli, fresh-off-the-farm produce, and exclusive items you won't find elsewhere are just some of the incentives for being a valued customer, and that's before we get to its delicious take-and-bake pizzas and doughnuts — made on-site, by the way (per Store Brands). Per Convenience Store News, it even has its own gas station.
