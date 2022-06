For the first time this season, we have a new No. 1 in the Connecticut Girls Lacrosse Coaches Poll. New Canaan’s 10-8 victory over Darien for a second straight FCIAC championship propelled the Rams into the top spot, just one point ahead of the Blue Wave. The rivals have split two games this season, with Darien winning during the regular season.

NEW CANAAN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO