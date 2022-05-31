Robert Atkinson Fox III

Beloved children’s book author Jim Murphy, 74, died suddenly on May 1, 2022, at his home in Woodstock, New York. As writer, editor, husband, parent, and friend, Jim’s warmth, wit, and humor impacted all who encountered him. Because Jim was profoundly modest by nature, many who knew him were unaware of the many awards and accolades he and his books received, including being a two-time Newbery Honor Book award winner, a National Book Award Finalist, and a winner of the Robert F. Sibert Informational Book Medal, as well as a recipient of the Margaret A. Edwards Award for his lifetime contribution to young adult literature.
