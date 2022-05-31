ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saugerties, NY

Robert Atkinson Fox III

By Hudson Valley One Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert Fox (aka Bob) of Saugerties, NY, passed away on Friday, May 20, 2022, aged 79. He was born on December 19, 1942 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Robert A Fox and Kathleen Norgaard. Bob had bright blue eyes twinkling with...

Richard W. “Rick” McCord

Richard “Rick” McCord went to his eternal home at the age of 68 in West Yellowstone on May 24, 2022, after a long battle with lung cancer. Rick lived in Gardiner, NY and graduated New Paltz High School and was then a carpenter in the area. He moved to Montana in 1990 where he and Glenn built a cabin where he enjoyed living several months of the year. He loved the mountains and the Madison River nearby with wonderful fishing, and also guiding friends and family in Yellowstone Park.
GARDINER, NY
June 4 gala marks CSS’ 45th anniversary, honors founders

When you’re running an organization that provides educational and social services, especially to populations with special needs, it’s pretty much essential these days to be able to say that your work employs your field’s “best practices” and that its approaches are solidly evidence-based. Not only does such a demonstrated claim build trust and confidence with your clients, but it also attracts crucial grant funding.
KINGSTON, NY
“At Home in the Hudson Valley” at TAG

The Tivoli Artists’ Gallery (TAG) will present its new show, “At Home in the Hudson Valley,” featuring work by Gallery members as well as other local artists. This show will be of special interest to new homeowners seeking interesting pieces for their home, as well as decorators and friends of those interested in original art.
HUDSON, NY
Lawrence William Mesic

Lawrence William Mesic, 78 years old, of New Paltz, NY died peacefully at home on May 30th, 2022 surrounded by family. Larry was born on November 24, 1943 in Plattsburgh, NY to Norma and Carl Mesic. He married his college sweetheart, Kathleen Smith (deceased – married 43 years) and settled in New Paltz where they raised their 5 children. A beloved music teacher of 30 years at Highland Central School, he impacted the lives of countless students and fellow teachers with his care and dedication. After retiring in 2002 he focused his attention on his family, community, church and friends. Larry was an avid cyclist, hiker and family man who was always ready to help a friend or stranger. So many have benefited from his handyman skill and generosity.
NEW PALTZ, NY
James “Jim” John Murphy

Beloved children’s book author Jim Murphy, 74, died suddenly on May 1, 2022, at his home in Woodstock, New York. As writer, editor, husband, parent, and friend, Jim’s warmth, wit, and humor impacted all who encountered him. Because Jim was profoundly modest by nature, many who knew him were unaware of the many awards and accolades he and his books received, including being a two-time Newbery Honor Book award winner, a National Book Award Finalist, and a winner of the Robert F. Sibert Informational Book Medal, as well as a recipient of the Margaret A. Edwards Award for his lifetime contribution to young adult literature.
WOODSTOCK, NY
Repair Café Woodstock

Free repairs by experts… who are also your neighbors! Repair Café Woodstock will take place on Saturday, June 4th, from 10 AM to 2 PM, at the Mescal Hornbeck Community Center, 56 Rock City Road, Woodstock. At the Repair Café, volunteer repair coaches work on your item while...
WOODSTOCK, NY
Saugerties Library Fair

The Friends of the Saugerties Library will hold its Street Fair on Saturday, June 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Division Street, adjacent to the library. This popular event returns with book, bake and plant sales, face painting, carnival games with prizes and a petting zoo. The special magic act of Tom Baker will take place at 1 p.m. The 16-year-old illusionist has awed and amazed his audiences of all ages at his many performances at the Orpheum, The Starr Theater in Rhinebeck and at area fundraisers, public events and private parties. There will also be musical entertainment. The Saugerties Police Department will distribute free bike helmets for children and Diaz Ambulance will also be on hand, along with vendors and the League of Women Voters.
SAUGERTIES, NY
Woodstock’s new building inspector is hired

The Woodstock Town Board appointed Francis “Butch” Hoffman to replace now retired building inspector, code enforcement officer and zoning enforcement officer Ellen Casciaro despite one councilman’s objection that he was the only candidate interviewed. Hoffman, who has worked as building inspector for the town for three years,...
WOODSTOCK, NY
Historically, no news is good news

No additional comments about adding a second historic district and renaming the commission overseeing development in those districts was received at the May 25 New Paltz Village Board meeting. All of the comments thus far have been positive, and Mayor Tim Rogers’ strategy of holding public hearings open for several meetings to allow for as much input as possible seems to have run its course in this case. Trustees intend on acting on the measures, including the creation of an historic district along Main Street, at their next meeting.
NEW PALTZ, NY
New Paltz seeks volunteers

The government of a small community like New Paltz depends on community members to devote some time to a variety of boards. Service on volunteer boards allows certain functions like application reviews to be performed by those who have a vested interest in the future of the community. Members meet with neighbors who might be unfamiliar, and work together toward a common goal. New insights into the workings of the community, as well as new relationships among its residents, often result from this service.
NEW PALTZ, NY
Gunks Climbers’ Coalition plans parking access to Antlion climbing area

A new chapter has opened in the ongoing battles in the Town of Gardiner about developments along the foot of the Shawangunk cliffs. This time, it’s not Wireless Edge’s planned cell tower that’s arousing the suspicion of neighbors, but a not-for-profit organization dedicated to preserving and enjoying some of the Town’s scenic resources: the Gunks Climbers’ Coalition.
GARDINER, NY
State gas tax relief begins today

Senator Michelle Hinchey today reminded upstate New Yorkers that the gas tax suspension goes into effect today, June 1, 2022, cutting the state gas tax by 16 cents per gallon through the end of the year, and giving County governments the authority to do so, as well. The State’s tax cut alone will provide $585 million in relief for New York State residents this year. At the local level, Hinchey supported efforts by Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan and the County Legislature to cap the County sales tax on motor fuel by 5 cents, bringing combined Ulster County and State-initiated savings to 21 cents per gallon.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY

