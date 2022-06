The St. Louis Blues put up a valiant fight against the Colorado Avalanche, but they were ultimately defeated in a six-game series. Star defender Torey Krug missed the entire second round after sustaining an injury in St. Louis’ first-round matchup against the Minnesota Wild. Not having the veteran defenseman available was a big loss for the Blues against the Avs, and Craig Berube’s latest comments on Krug’s injury are sure to have fans confused and furious.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO