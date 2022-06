Central Coast cannabis kingpin Helios Raphael Dayspring — better known as “Bobby” — was named after the sun god of Greek mythology. But after being sentenced to 22 months behind bars last week by a federal judge for paying $32,000 in bribes to a San Luis Obispo County Supervisor over a period of three years, it would seem Dayspring should have been named instead after Icarus, another character out of Greek mythology, who plummeted to earth after flying too close to the sun.

