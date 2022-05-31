ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Rangers' Nathaniel Lowe: Riding pine against lefty

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Lowe is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rays....

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS DFW

White goes high takes HR away as Texas Rangers beat Rays

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) - Texas Rangers center fielder Eli White said at first he wasn't sure if he could even make the catch. But he just jumped as high as he could at the wall."It's like he just kept going up," Texas manager Chris Woodward said. "I thought he jumped up too early, and he just kept rising."White did make a spectacular leaping catch to take away a three-run homer from Ji-Man Choi in the first inning, and he later hit a long home run as the Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 9-5 on Monday night.After White sprinted to the...
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS Sports

Rays' Matt Wisler: Earns extra-inning save

Wisler struck out one in a scoreless 11th inning to earn the save Wednesday against the Rangers. Wisler was inserted into a tricky save situation, as he was tasked with protecting a one-run lead in extra innings. However, he didn't allow the runner on second base to advance in the clean frame and picked up his first save of the season. Wisler has maintained a 2.45 ERA and 1.09 WHIP with a 20:7 K:BB across 25.2 innings to begin the campaign, though his save came after each of J.P. Feyereisen, Brooks Raley and Colin Poche had entered the game.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Andy Ibanez idle Thursday for Rangers

Texas Rangers infielder Andy Ibanez is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Corey Kluber and the Tampa Bay Rays. Josh Smith (wrist) is replacing Ibanez on the hot corner and hitting leadoff. Marcus Semien is hitting second after leading off Wednesday. numberFire’s models project...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Arlington, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Tampa, FL
FOX Sports

Rockies take on the Braves after Rodgers' 3-home run game

LINE: Braves -148, Rockies +127; over/under is 11 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies host the Atlanta Braves after Brendan Rodgers hit three home runs on Wednesday in a 13-12 win over the Marlins. Colorado has a 23-27 record overall and a 16-12 record in home games. The Rockies have...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Braves claim Marlins infielder off waivers, move Manny Piña to the 60-day IL

For those hoping Dunand might somehow be the savior the Braves are desperately searching for, I would say that’s highly unlikely. The former Marlin does have some decent stats this season, though. In 20 AAA games, he’s recorded a .779 OPS, and in three major-league games, he’s collected three hits and a homer in 10 at-bats. However, his track record in the minors suggests this is nothing more than the Braves acquiring organizational depth.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Red Sox’ Chaim Bloom explains why Matt Barnes landed on 15-day injured list

In case you missed it, the Red Sox somewhat surprisingly placed struggling reliever Matt Barnes on the 15-day injured list due to right shoulder inflammation on Wednesday. Barnes, who turns 32 later this month, has had an abysmal season to date. The right-hander has posted a 7.94 ERA and 5.32 FIP to go along with 14 strikeouts to 12 walks over 20 appearances spanning 17 innings of work.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Red Sox top prospect Triston Casas has yet to swing a bat since suffering ankle sprain on May 17

Top Red Sox prospect Triston Casas is not expected to be back in Triple-A Worcester’s lineup anytime soon, according to The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier. Casas suffered a high right ankle sprain at Polar Park on May 17 after tweaking that particular ankle on at least two separate occasions. He was placed on the 7-day injured list five days later and has yet to swing a bat since then.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Lefty#Pine#Rays
FOX Sports

Daz Cameron's HR in 8th lifts surging Tigers past Twins 3-2

DETROIT (AP) — Daz Cameron hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth inning and the surging Detroit Tigers held on to beat the slumping. Cameron's 416-foot shot to left-center off Emilio Pagan (1-2) scored Eric Haase, who hit a one-out single for. Alex Lange (3-1) gave up two...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Reds' Kyle Farmer: Homers, swipes bag in win

Farmer went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and a stolen base in an 8-1 win Thursday over Washington. After being retired in his first two plate appearances, Farmer hit safely in his final two at-bats. He capped off the scoring in the five-run seventh inning with a three-run homer off Josh Rogers. The 31-year-old has been on a tear lately, hitting .452/.489/.810 over his last 12 contests.
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Castillo shines as Mariners edge Orioles 7-6 in 10 innings

BALTIMORE (AP) — On a night of baserunning mishaps and blown leads, Diego Castillo looked calm as could be in closing out the win for Seattle. “My mind was the same," Castillo said. "Just take out every hitter I face, and just finish the game." With Seattle's automatic runner...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Looks good again Tuesday

Fulmer pitched a scoreless ninth inning with two strikeouts in the Tigers' 4-0 win in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Twins. It wasn't a save situation, but Fulmer still effectively shut the door on Minnesota, needing just 10 pitches to retire the side. The righty is behind Gregory Soto in the pecking order for saves at the moment, though he's pitched well with a 2.89 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 18 strikeouts across 18.2 innings this season. Fulmer did have 14 saves a season ago, so it's possible he gets a look in the closer role at some point if Soto stumbles, though the latter has also looked good with a 2.16 ERA and nine saves in 10 chances.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Fighting shifts

Thomas has been working on his swing to achieve better results against defensive shifts, Theo Mackie of the Arizona Republic reports. The lefty-swinging Thomas made a bang early after getting his first taste of the majors three-and-a-half weeks ago. He had a .326 average and .992 OPS over his first 13 games. In the nine contests since, as he's faced an increasing number of shifts, Thomas is batting .129 with a .390 OPS. The solution of hitting to the opposite field -- pushing the hands out over the plate and forcing the ball in that direction -- sounds simple, but it can lead to dropping the barrel, swings-and-misses or lazy pop-ups, per Diamondbacks hitting coach Joe Mather. He preaches backing the ball up in the swing. "That allows you to have a flatter path," Mather said. "If we can catch it deep in our swing, we're gonna be able to drive it." Training to back up the swing requires a transitional period, which Thomas is undergoing now.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Twins' Max Kepler: Idle against lefty

Kepler is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers. With southpaw Tarik Skubal on the bump for Detroit, the lefty-hitting Kepler will head to the bench as the Twins clear a spot in right field for Trevor Larnach. Before he sat out the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader, Kepler was instrumental in the Twins' 8-2 victory in Game 1, as he went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk, three RBI and two runs.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Tigers' Tarik Skubal: Dazzles in win Wednesday

Skubal (4-2) tossed seven scoreless innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Twins. He allowed two hits and a walk, while striking out six. The 20-30 Tigers aren't garnering a lot of buzz, but Skubal is certainly worthy of attention at the moment. The lefty now has a sparkling 2.15 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 61 strikeouts across 58.2 innings. Skubal showed signs of a breakout last season, especially with his 164 strikeouts across 149.1 innings, but the 25-year-old has taken it to another level in 2022. He'll look to keep it rolling in his next scheduled start Tuesday against the Pirates.
MLB
CBS Sports

Pirates' Josh VanMeter: Leaves with hand injury

VanMeter was removed from Wednesday's game against the Dodgers with left hand discomfort, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. VanMeter went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a strikeout before being replaced in the field for the bottom of the sixth inning. The 27-year-old should be considered day-to-day, and he'll have Thursday's scheduled off day to aid in his recovery before potentially missing additional time.
CBS Sports

Colts' Rodrigo Blankenship: In offseason battle

Blankenship (hip) is expected to compete with Jake Verity for the Colts' kicking job during OTAs and training camp, Kevin Hickey of USA Today reports. Blankenship has held Indianapolis' starting kicker duties over the past two seasons when healthy, but he played just five games in 2021 before being placed on injured reserve with a hip injury in November. He ultimately converted 11 of 14 field-goals attempts and missed one extra-point attempt in 2021. Blankenship was relatively consistent in his rookie season with the Colts, and if healthy, he'll be the favorite to retain the kicking job.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Reds' Tyler Naquin: Suffers quad strain

Naquin was removed from Tuesday's game against the Red Sox with a strained left quadriceps, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Naquin went 0-for-2 before being replaced in the outfield for the bottom of the fourth inning. The severity of the injury remains unclear, and the 31-year-old should be considered day-to-day until his status is updated.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Advances to dry mound work

Sanchez (shoulder) was cleared to begin "dry mound" work this week, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. De Nicola notes that Sanchez will be throwing at around 75 miles per hour, so he's not yet arrived at the point in his rehab program from shoulder surgery where he's throwing normal bullpen sessions. That said, the activity marks another step forward for Sanchez, who had previously been limited to throwing off flat ground. Sanchez is without a definitive timeline to make his season debut, but he looks to be multiple weeks away from pitching in minor-league games, at the very least.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy