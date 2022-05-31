ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Rangers' Kole Calhoun: Starts vs. LHP after three-RBI game

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Calhoun will start in right field and bat cleanup in Tuesday's game against the Rays. Not only will the lefty-hitting Calhoun stick in the...

www.cbssports.com

ESPN

Kluber excels again at Globe Life Field as Rays beat Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas -- — Corey Kluber excelled again at Globe Life Field, pitching six solid innings as the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Texas Rangers 3-1 on Thursday. In his previous appearance at the ballpark, Kluber threw a no-hitter at Texas on May 19, 2021, while with the New York Yankees.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS Sports

Rays' Matt Wisler: Earns extra-inning save

Wisler struck out one in a scoreless 11th inning to earn the save Wednesday against the Rangers. Wisler was inserted into a tricky save situation, as he was tasked with protecting a one-run lead in extra innings. However, he didn't allow the runner on second base to advance in the clean frame and picked up his first save of the season. Wisler has maintained a 2.45 ERA and 1.09 WHIP with a 20:7 K:BB across 25.2 innings to begin the campaign, though his save came after each of J.P. Feyereisen, Brooks Raley and Colin Poche had entered the game.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Yardbarker

New York Mets Shortstop Francisco Lindor Wins NL Player of Week

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor has been on a torrid stretch at the plate lately - and on Tuesday he was recognized for his recent hot hitting. Lindor was named National League Player of the Week for slashing .348/.407/.870 with two home runs, two doubles, two triples, 10 runs scored and 14 RBIs from May 23 through 29.
MLB
FOX Sports

Mets play the Dodgers after Nido's 4-hit game

LINE: Dodgers -170, Mets +150; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets take on the Los Angeles Dodgers after Tomas Nido had four hits on Wednesday in a 5-0 win over the Nationals. Los Angeles has a 15-8 record at home and a 33-17 record overall....
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Reds' Kyle Farmer: Homers, swipes bag in win

Farmer went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and a stolen base in an 8-1 win Thursday over Washington. After being retired in his first two plate appearances, Farmer hit safely in his final two at-bats. He capped off the scoring in the five-run seventh inning with a three-run homer off Josh Rogers. The 31-year-old has been on a tear lately, hitting .452/.489/.810 over his last 12 contests.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Looks good again Tuesday

Fulmer pitched a scoreless ninth inning with two strikeouts in the Tigers' 4-0 win in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Twins. It wasn't a save situation, but Fulmer still effectively shut the door on Minnesota, needing just 10 pitches to retire the side. The righty is behind Gregory Soto in the pecking order for saves at the moment, though he's pitched well with a 2.89 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 18 strikeouts across 18.2 innings this season. Fulmer did have 14 saves a season ago, so it's possible he gets a look in the closer role at some point if Soto stumbles, though the latter has also looked good with a 2.16 ERA and nine saves in 10 chances.
MLB
ESPN

Rodgers' 3-homer game gives Rockies DH split with Marlins

DENVER -- — Brendan Rodgers hit three home runs, including a two-run walkoff drive in the 10th inning, to help the Colorado Rockies beat the Miami Marlins 13-12 on Wednesday night for a doubleheader split. Rodgers, who had a one-out ninth-inning double in Miami’s 14-1 rout in the first...
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Nationals' Evan Lee: Set for MLB debut Wednesday

The Nationals are planning to call up Lee from Double-A Harrisburg to start Wednesday's game against the Mets in New York, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports. Lee will step into the opening in the Washington rotation that was created when Aaron Sanchez was designated for assignment Saturday. The 24-year-old lefty will bypass the Triple-A level entirely as he makes his way to the majors, with Lee's status as a 40-man roster player likely heavily factoring into the equation in him getting the starting nod over Jackson Tetreault, who has had an impressive May while pitching out of the rotation at Triple-A Rochester. Lee, meanwhile, has compiled a 3.60 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 37:15 K:BB across 30 innings at Harrisburg. He may be in line for just one start with the big club, as the Nationals could get Stephen Strasburg (thoracic outlet syndrome) back from the 10-day injured list by the time Washington next requires a fifth starter.
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Fighting shifts

Thomas has been working on his swing to achieve better results against defensive shifts, Theo Mackie of the Arizona Republic reports. The lefty-swinging Thomas made a bang early after getting his first taste of the majors three-and-a-half weeks ago. He had a .326 average and .992 OPS over his first 13 games. In the nine contests since, as he's faced an increasing number of shifts, Thomas is batting .129 with a .390 OPS. The solution of hitting to the opposite field -- pushing the hands out over the plate and forcing the ball in that direction -- sounds simple, but it can lead to dropping the barrel, swings-and-misses or lazy pop-ups, per Diamondbacks hitting coach Joe Mather. He preaches backing the ball up in the swing. "That allows you to have a flatter path," Mather said. "If we can catch it deep in our swing, we're gonna be able to drive it." Training to back up the swing requires a transitional period, which Thomas is undergoing now.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Tigers' Tarik Skubal: Dazzles in win Wednesday

Skubal (4-2) tossed seven scoreless innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Twins. He allowed two hits and a walk, while striking out six. The 20-30 Tigers aren't garnering a lot of buzz, but Skubal is certainly worthy of attention at the moment. The lefty now has a sparkling 2.15 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 61 strikeouts across 58.2 innings. Skubal showed signs of a breakout last season, especially with his 164 strikeouts across 149.1 innings, but the 25-year-old has taken it to another level in 2022. He'll look to keep it rolling in his next scheduled start Tuesday against the Pirates.
MLB
CBS Sports

Pirates' Josh VanMeter: Leaves with hand injury

VanMeter was removed from Wednesday's game against the Dodgers with left hand discomfort, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. VanMeter went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a strikeout before being replaced in the field for the bottom of the sixth inning. The 27-year-old should be considered day-to-day, and he'll have Thursday's scheduled off day to aid in his recovery before potentially missing additional time.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Colts' Rodrigo Blankenship: In offseason battle

Blankenship (hip) is expected to compete with Jake Verity for the Colts' kicking job during OTAs and training camp, Kevin Hickey of USA Today reports. Blankenship has held Indianapolis' starting kicker duties over the past two seasons when healthy, but he played just five games in 2021 before being placed on injured reserve with a hip injury in November. He ultimately converted 11 of 14 field-goals attempts and missed one extra-point attempt in 2021. Blankenship was relatively consistent in his rookie season with the Colts, and if healthy, he'll be the favorite to retain the kicking job.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Slow to progress

Kelly (oblique) has not yet taken live at-bats during rehab and is not expected to do so before June 4, Jack Sommers of MLB.com reports. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo acknowledged Kelly's progress has been slower than the team's medical staff expected. While he's out, Daulton Varsho and Jose Herrera have locked down the catching duties.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Orioles' Zac Lowther: Recalled from Triple-A

Lowther was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday. Lowther made his MLB debut last season, struggling to a 6.67 ERA in 29.2 innings as a swingman. He owns an awful 8.26 ERA through 28.1 frames for Norfolk this season, but he could be needed to provide length behind opening pitcher Bryan Baker in Tuesday's game against the Mariners in what is shaping up to be a bullpen day for the Orioles. Cody Sedlock was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Max Muncy: Takes part in BP

Muncy (elbow) took part in early batting practice ahead of Wednesday's game against the Pirates, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports. Muncy landed on the 10-day injured list with left elbow inflammation Saturday, and Wednesday marked the first time that he had taken part in pregame batting practice since landing on the IL. Assuming he feels good afterward, he's expected to be sent to Camelback Ranch soon to ramp up his activity.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Max Muncy: Rehab assignment on tap

Muncy (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports. Muncy took part in batting practice Wednesday, and he'll be cleared to return to game action at the minor-league level over the weekend. It's not yet clear how many rehab games he'll require, but he'll likely be in the mix to rejoin the Dodgers next week.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

