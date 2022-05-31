ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

After Betsy Johnson’s TEDxPortland Flap, Seven People File Complaints With the Oregon Department of Justice

By Nigel Jaquiss
WWEEK
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fallout continues from the unscheduled May 27 appearance of Betsy Johnson, the unaffiliated candidate for governor, at the ideas conference TEDxPortland. The Oregon Department of Justice today told WW that it had received seven complaints about Johnson’s appearance. Johnson’s parroting of National Rifle Association talking points on...

www.wweek.com

Comments / 18

Wes Hupp
2d ago

boo-hoo. .. people in Portland are so lame. If they disagree with Johnson and her NRA talking points they can use they're own arguments to demonstrate why they think she's is wrong. Or can they?

Reply(3)
19
Sherry CC
2d ago

7 complaints.. wow.. Portland does not speak for the whole state. I guess whoever screams the loudest; even if they're the minority. Quit punishing law abiding citizens because of the few. Do you like being punished for something you haven't done?

Reply(1)
12
Lisa Ivie
2d ago

Whaaaaah- hearing an opposite opinion triggers a roomful of snowflakes into a frenzied rampage- should be the headline

Reply
17
Related
WWEEK

Murmurs: Johnson’s TED Talk Draws Justice Complaints

JOHNSON’S TED TALK DRAWS JUSTICE COMPLAINTS: Betsy Johnson, the unaffiliated candidate for governor, made a surprise May 27 appearance at the ideas conference TEDxPortland. As reported on wweek.com, Johnson’s parroting of National Rifle Association talking points on gun control angered some in the crowd; others objected to TEDx providing an audience of thousands to one of three candidates for governor, in possible violation of federal tax code that prohibits 501(c)(3) nonprofits such as TEDx from participating in political campaigns. In the aftermath, seven people filed complaints with the Oregon Department of Justice, which oversees Oregon nonprofits. “TEDxPortland violated IRS code by including Betsy Johnson, who is running for governor, as a surprise guest,” wrote one complainant, Howard Bales of Portland. “This is an egregious abuse of their nonprofit status. The harm done to the election process is significant. Please investigate this intentional breach of the code.” DOJ spokeswoman Kristina Edmunson said her agency would forward those complaints to the Internal Revenue Service, which polices nonprofits and determines their legal status.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
miamistandard.news

Oregon Officials’ Rejection Of Rules For Spiritual And Religious Psilocybin Use Called Into Question

Last week, the board proposing rules for Oregon’s nascent psilocybin industry held a second-to-last meeting before making final recommendations to state regulators. The meeting was contentious, and for the first time in its fourteen-month history, the Oregon Psilocybin Advisory Board started with a closed-door executive session. For one hour,...
OREGON STATE
thelundreport.org

Surge In Oregon Nurse Applications Has State Board Seeking Help

The Oregon State Board of Nursing says it needs more staff to efficiently process a flood of licensing applications from out-of-state nurses — one that’s been triggered by the end of a loophole established for the pandemic. The state board of nursing on Wednesday asked lawmakers to authorize...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon#Tedx#Irs#Politics State#Ww
q13fox.com

AG: WA Supreme Court orders $28k sanctions in baseless election lawsuit

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Attorney General (AG) Bob Ferguson announced Wednesday that his office penalized an organization and its attorney for pushing a lawsuit, claiming that hundreds of thousands of ballots in the 2020 general election were altered, without providing legitimate evidence to back it up. According to a press release...
WASHINGTON STATE
Engadget

Oregon is shutting down its controversial child welfare AI in June

In 2018, Oregon's Department of Human Services implemented its Safety at Screening Tool, an algorithm that generates a "risk score" for abuse hotline workers, recommending whether a social worker needs to further investigate the contents of a call. This AI was based on the lauded Allegheny Family Screening Tool, designed to predict the risk of a child ending up in foster care based on a number of socioeconomic factors.
OREGON STATE
KTVZ

Lowest-earning counties in Oregon

Bruce Fingerhood from Springfield, Oregon, US // Wikimedia Commons. English: Gary Halvorson, Oregon State Archives // Wikimedia Commons. USFWS Headquarters’ photostream // Wikimedia Commons. #17. Tillamook County. Williamborg // Wikimedia Commons. #16. Union County. Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons. #15. Wallowa County. Manuela Durson // Shutterstock. #14. Curry County.
OREGON STATE
Salon

Biden-backed conservative Democrat defeated in Oregon primary concedes

Rep. Kurt Schrader, D-Ore., known by some as the "Joe Manchin of the House," has officially lost the state's Democratic primary election to progressive challenger Jamie McLeod-Skinner, bringing Schrader's 13-year term to a bitter end. CNN was one of the last outlets to project McLeod-Skinner's slim victory on Tuesday, two weeks after the May primary. Schrader, for his part, conceded on Friday.
OREGON STATE
pdxmonthly.com

Is Clackamas County the Florida of Oregon?

An analogy, for your consideration: Clackamas County is to Oregon as Florida is to the rest of the United States. The county is currently in the final throes of a ballot-counting disaster that is ripe for dissection by conspiracy theorists on all sides (Vote by mail is corrupt and needs to be replaced! No, the county clerk is a Trump acolyte who is actively trying to undermine faith in the system! Commence panic!), recalling the dimpled ballots, hanging chads, and drawn-out vote count and recount of Florida, 2000.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Gov. Inslee rescinds two COVID-19 proclamations

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee rescinded two emergency orders related to COVID-19 on June 1, saying they are no longer necessary. Proclamation 20-56 addressed restrictions on tribes’ money use. Washington state codes had restrictions on how tribes could spend fuel tax refund money, which the proclamation waived. It said that tribes reported these restrictions were making it more difficult to respond to the pandemic, motivating Inslee to issue the proclamation.
thelundreport.org

Wanted: New Employees At Oregon State Hospital

Oregon State Hospital recruiters are visiting job fairs, purchasing radio and television spots and posting openings on job boards for professional organizations. Even so, 20% of the the state-run mental health hospital’s budgeted positions are vacant. That’s 373 openings in a workforce that has 1,863 people at full strength.
OREGON STATE
kqennewsradio.com

STATE CONTINUES PAYING OUT OREGON EMERGENCY RENTAL ASSISTANCE

The State continues paying out on Oregon Emergency Rental Assistance Program applications to renters and landlords across Oregon. A release from Oregon Housing and Community Services said they processing for payment applications submitted through the Oregon Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which stopped accepting applications on March 21st. As of Tuesday, OHCS has paid out $363.36 million in emergency rental assistance to 55,656 households.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Oregon Secretary of State weighs in on Clackamas County election debacle

Your browser does not support the audio element. Thousands of Clackamas County ballots from the May 17 primary had to be reprocessed because misprinted barcodes left them unreadable by tabulating machines. According to the county clerk, the vote counting will continue until mid-June. The debacle is fueling conspiracy theories and caused confusion in the 5th Congressional District race, which the Associated Press finally called 10 days after the election. We hear from Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan about the situation in Clackamas County and how Oregon can avoid problems like this in the future.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

Here is what background check numbers tell us about last year’s gun sales in Oregon

Background checks for gun sales in Oregon remained high last year but did not the top the state’s record year in 2020, according to a new state police report. Oregon State Police last year conducted 338,330 background checks on prospective gun buyers, a drop from 2020, when the state recorded the most, 418,061. Yet last year’s number was still far greater than the background checks in each of the three previous years from 2017 through 2019, figures show.
OREGON STATE
Ballotpedia News

Initiative campaign submits signatures to disqualify Oregon state legislators from re-election after a legislative walkout

On May 27, the sponsors of an Oregon ballot initiative to disqualify state legislators from re-election after a legislative walkout submitted 183,942 unverified signatures. The initiative is a constitutional amendment that would exclude legislators from re-election following the end of their term if they are absent from 10 legislative floor sessions without permission or excuse. In order to qualify for the ballot, sponsors need 149,360 valid signatures, which is equal to 8% of the votes cast for governor in the most recent gubernatorial election.
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

Advocates say Oregon is not safe from threats to abortion rights

Oregon has codified abortion rights into law. But advocates caution that, with the expected repeal of Roe V Wade by the Supreme Court, even states with such protections are at risk of losing them. At a press conference at Planned Parenthood in Eugene, Oregon US Senator Ron Wyden and state...
OREGON STATE
biznewspost.com

Shock Poll: Republican Leads Oregon Governor Race

A shocking new poll puts Republican Christine Drazan just slightly ahead of Democrat Tina Kotek in the Oregon governor’s race. Conducted between May 25-27, the new poll from Nelson Research showed Drazan had 29.5 percent of support out of 516 likely voters,while Kotek had just 27.5 percent of support with a margin of error of 4.3 percent. Independent Betsy Johnson trails with just 19.4 percent of support.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy