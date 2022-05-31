ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Rangers' Andy Ibanez: Losing work to Josh Smith

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Ibanez is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rays. The righty-hitting Ibanez has the platoon advantage in his...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Rangers Surge to .500 With Victory over Tampa Bay

The Texas Rangers finished their magnificent May with a 3-0 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night at Globe Life Field. The Rangers, after a 7-14 April, finished off May with a 17-10 record, which is the third-best month of any team in the American League. With the victory, the Rangers moved to .500 (24-24), which is the latest in the season they've been .500 since they were 74-74 on Sept. 12, 2019.
TAMPA, FL
CBS DFW

White goes high takes HR away as Texas Rangers beat Rays

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) - Texas Rangers center fielder Eli White said at first he wasn't sure if he could even make the catch. But he just jumped as high as he could at the wall."It's like he just kept going up," Texas manager Chris Woodward said. "I thought he jumped up too early, and he just kept rising."White did make a spectacular leaping catch to take away a three-run homer from Ji-Man Choi in the first inning, and he later hit a long home run as the Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 9-5 on Monday night.After White sprinted to the...
ARLINGTON, TX
Yardbarker

Rangers History Today: Rusty Greer's Big Night

On this date in Texas Rangers history, Rusty Greer did what he did throughout his career — make big plays at the plate and in the outfield. On June 2, 1995, Greer hit a pinch-hit two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth to lead the Rangers to a walk-off 6-5 victory over the Minnesota Twins at The Ballpark in Arlington.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Matt Wisler: Earns extra-inning save

Wisler struck out one in a scoreless 11th inning to earn the save Wednesday against the Rangers. Wisler was inserted into a tricky save situation, as he was tasked with protecting a one-run lead in extra innings. However, he didn't allow the runner on second base to advance in the clean frame and picked up his first save of the season. Wisler has maintained a 2.45 ERA and 1.09 WHIP with a 20:7 K:BB across 25.2 innings to begin the campaign, though his save came after each of J.P. Feyereisen, Brooks Raley and Colin Poche had entered the game.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Mound, TX
CBS Sports

Derek Carr's brother says former Packers star Davante Adams had been trying to join Raiders since 2017

The Packers stunned the rest of the NFL this offseason when they traded star wide receiver Davante Adams to the Raiders. Well, most of the NFL. Adams had previously admitted it'd be a "dream" to reunite with college teammate Derek Carr, Las Vegas' quarterback. Carr's brother, David, confirmed as much this week, telling "The Rich Eisen Show" that Adams had been angling to team up with Derek on the Raiders for something like five years before his actual trade.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FOX Sports

Choi double in 11th for Rays in 4-3 win over Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Ji-Man Choi had a disputed checked-swing strike that led to his manager's ejection, then a big swing-and-miss when his helmet flew off his head. That at-bat ended with an RBI double that put Tampa Bay ahead to stay. as the Rays beat Texas 4-3 on...
ARLINGTON, TX
Yardbarker

Jonathan Schoop Drives in All Four Runs for Detroit Tigers in 4-0 Win

The Detroit Tigers were considered by many to be a sneaky potential playoff team in the American League, but through the first two months of the 2022 season, they haven't necessarily shown it. Heading into Friday's game, the Tigers were 18-30, 11 games back of the division-leading Minnesota Twins in...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Yarbrough
Person
Josh Smith
FOX Sports

Kody Clemens hitless in MLB debut, Tigers split with Twins

DETROIT (AP) — Jonathan Schoop homered and drove in four runs as the Detroit Tigers, with Kody Clemens making his major league debut while his famous father watched from a suite, beat the Minnesota Twins 4-0 Tuesday night to split a doubleheader. Seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Twins shutout by Tigers again, have now lost 6 in last 8

The Minnesota Twins were punchless at the plate on Wednesday night as Tarik Skubal shut down the Minnesota lineup to lead the Detroit Tigers to a 5-0 victory. Skubal threw seven shutout innings while striking out six batters, but the bigger story was the futility of the Twins' lineup. Minnesota...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

0-4 loss sees Twins split doubleheader with Tigers

After scoring eight runs in the first game of a doubleheader, the Minnesota Twins didn't leave anything for the nightcap, falling to the Detroit Tigers 4-0 on Tuesday night. The Twins couldn't get anything going against Tigers rookie Joey Wentz, who allowed one hit and struck out four batters over four innings before exiting with a strained left shoulder.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Daz Cameron's HR in 8th lifts surging Tigers past Twins 3-2

DETROIT (AP) — Daz Cameron hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth inning and the surging Detroit Tigers held on to beat the slumping. Cameron's 416-foot shot to left-center off Emilio Pagan (1-2) scored Eric Haase, who hit a one-out single for. Alex Lange (3-1) gave up two...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Rays
CBS Sports

Reds' Kyle Farmer: Homers, swipes bag in win

Farmer went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and a stolen base in an 8-1 win Thursday over Washington. After being retired in his first two plate appearances, Farmer hit safely in his final two at-bats. He capped off the scoring in the five-run seventh inning with a three-run homer off Josh Rogers. The 31-year-old has been on a tear lately, hitting .452/.489/.810 over his last 12 contests.
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Castillo shines as Mariners edge Orioles 7-6 in 10 innings

BALTIMORE (AP) — On a night of baserunning mishaps and blown leads, Diego Castillo looked calm as could be in closing out the win for Seattle. “My mind was the same," Castillo said. "Just take out every hitter I face, and just finish the game." With Seattle's automatic runner...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Joey Krehbiel: Exits with shoulder injury

Krehbiel exited Thursday's game against the Mariners with right shoulder discomfort, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports. Krehbiel entered the game in the seventh inning but was only able to face two batters before exiting. It's unclear how serious the issue is, though there should be some level of concern given that the injury is to his throwing arm. Krehbiel had maintained a 2.74 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and a 16:7 K:BB across 23 frames prior to this appearance.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Tigers' Tarik Skubal: Dazzles in win Wednesday

Skubal (4-2) tossed seven scoreless innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Twins. He allowed two hits and a walk, while striking out six. The 20-30 Tigers aren't garnering a lot of buzz, but Skubal is certainly worthy of attention at the moment. The lefty now has a sparkling 2.15 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 61 strikeouts across 58.2 innings. Skubal showed signs of a breakout last season, especially with his 164 strikeouts across 149.1 innings, but the 25-year-old has taken it to another level in 2022. He'll look to keep it rolling in his next scheduled start Tuesday against the Pirates.
MLB
CBS Sports

Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Three RBI in afternoon game

Cooper went 3-for-6 with a double, three RBI and two runs scored in a 14-1 win over the Rockies in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader. The Marlins teed off on Rockies starter Antonio Senzatela -- Cooper was one of five Miami hitters to log three hits. The 31-year-old also started in the nightcap, but he went 0-for-2 before Nick Fortes replaced him as the designated hitter. Cooper is up to a .282/.361/.429 slash line with three home runs, 22 RBI, 17 runs scored, 12 doubles and a triple in 45 contests this year.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Pirates' Josh VanMeter: Leaves with hand injury

VanMeter was removed from Wednesday's game against the Dodgers with left hand discomfort, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. VanMeter went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a strikeout before being replaced in the field for the bottom of the sixth inning. The 27-year-old should be considered day-to-day, and he'll have Thursday's scheduled off day to aid in his recovery before potentially missing additional time.
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Fighting shifts

Thomas has been working on his swing to achieve better results against defensive shifts, Theo Mackie of the Arizona Republic reports. The lefty-swinging Thomas made a bang early after getting his first taste of the majors three-and-a-half weeks ago. He had a .326 average and .992 OPS over his first 13 games. In the nine contests since, as he's faced an increasing number of shifts, Thomas is batting .129 with a .390 OPS. The solution of hitting to the opposite field -- pushing the hands out over the plate and forcing the ball in that direction -- sounds simple, but it can lead to dropping the barrel, swings-and-misses or lazy pop-ups, per Diamondbacks hitting coach Joe Mather. He preaches backing the ball up in the swing. "That allows you to have a flatter path," Mather said. "If we can catch it deep in our swing, we're gonna be able to drive it." Training to back up the swing requires a transitional period, which Thomas is undergoing now.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy