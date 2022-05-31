Why Thomas Rhett Says 2 Songs Written With His Dad Are 'Special To Me'
Thomas Rhett is celebrating major moments for two of his newest songs, and he credited one important songwriter with making the tracks so special: his dad, Rhett Akins .
The “What’s Your Country Song” artist marked his 19th No. 1 song on the same day he released a new single, on Tuesday (May 31). “Slow Down Summer” is Rhett’s 19th career No. 1 and his 13th consecutive chart-topper, according to a press release. The release also notes that Rhett’s new single is available on the same day. “Half Of Me,” a duet with Riley Green ,” is his latest single, dropping only a few weeks ahead of Rhett’s “Bring The Bar To You Tour.”
“Today is a really cool day,” Rhett said in the release. “I’m pretty blown away to be celebrating my 19th No. 1 with ‘Slow Down Summer’ and the release of my new single ‘Half Of Me.’ I wrote both of these songs with my dad, which is special to me, and several other truly incredible songwriters. I hope fans have as much fun singing along to ‘Half Of Me’ as we did writing it.”
Rhett’s sixth studio album is Where We Started , which released on April 1. It’s the first of two projects set to release this year, followed by Country Again: Side B . Rhett included a few collaborations on his latest collection, including with Tyler Hubbard , Russell Dickerson and Katy Perry , in addition to Green.
“Thomas Rhett always puts out great songs, and I was excited when he asked me to sing on this one,” Green said in the release. “It’s going to be a fun beer-drinking song for the summer.”
Listen to “Half Of Me” here :
