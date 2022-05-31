Why Thomas Rhett Says 2 Songs Written With His Dad Are 'Special To Me'

Photo: Getty Images

Thomas Rhett is celebrating major moments for two of his newest songs, and he credited one important songwriter with making the tracks so special: his dad, Rhett Akins .

The “What’s Your Country Song” artist marked his 19th No. 1 song on the same day he released a new single, on Tuesday (May 31). “Slow Down Summer” is Rhett’s 19th career No. 1 and his 13th consecutive chart-topper, according to a press release. The release also notes that Rhett’s new single is available on the same day. “Half Of Me,” a duet with Riley Green ,” is his latest single, dropping only a few weeks ahead of Rhett’s “Bring The Bar To You Tour.”

“Today is a really cool day,” Rhett said in the release. “I’m pretty blown away to be celebrating my 19th No. 1 with ‘Slow Down Summer’ and the release of my new single ‘Half Of Me.’ I wrote both of these songs with my dad, which is special to me, and several other truly incredible songwriters. I hope fans have as much fun singing along to ‘Half Of Me’ as we did writing it.”

Rhett’s sixth studio album is Where We Started , which released on April 1. It’s the first of two projects set to release this year, followed by Country Again: Side B . Rhett included a few collaborations on his latest collection, including with Tyler Hubbard , Russell Dickerson and Katy Perry , in addition to Green.

“Thomas Rhett always puts out great songs, and I was excited when he asked me to sing on this one,” Green said in the release. “It’s going to be a fun beer-drinking song for the summer.”

Listen to “Half Of Me” here :