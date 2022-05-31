ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solano County, CA

Vegetation fire burns in Solano County along Highway 113

By CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

VACAVILLE -- A ten-acre fire was burning in Solano County Tuesday afternoon as the region was under a red flag alert.

The vegetation fire burned in the area of Hay Road and State Route 113 northeast of Travis Air Force Base, according to the county's Office of Emergency Services.

No structures were threatened. People were urged to avoid the area.

Solano County, as well as parts of the Sacramento Valley, were under a Red Flag Warning through 8 p.m. Tuesday because of gusty winds and low humidity levels.

Just before 2 p.m., the county OES reported forward progress has been stopped, and crews remained working in the area.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

mymotherlode.com

Update: Structure And Vegetation Fire In Sonora

Update at 6:20 p.m.: Air and ground resources have contained a structure fire where the flames spread to nearby vegetation in the 14800 block of Blue Bell Road West, near Wards Ferry and Tuolumne roads in Sonora. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore tells Clarke Broadcasting that crews have extinguished the house fire, leaving it 50% destroyed. Two residents are receiving assistance from the Red Cross. The grass fire was contained first at a quarter of an acre. Several nearby neighbors were evacuated, but all have been allowed back into their homes. According to Kilgore, crews will remain on scene mopping up and cooling hot spots inside the structure. What ignited the blaze remains under investigation.
SONORA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: Crews make progress on 2-alarm San Bruno Mountain brushfire

BRISBANE (CBS SF) -- Fire crews were making good progress by late Friday morning on a brushfire burning on fog-bound San Bruno Mountain. A line of fire moving through the tinder-dry brush was visible early Friday on the fog-covered mountainside above  Airport Blvd and Tower Place to commuters on nearby Highway 101.Fire officials said the blaze was first reported at 4:08 a.m. Dozens of firefighters were dispatched to the scene as the fire slowly grew to 5 acres by 7:50 a.m."South San Francisco and CAL FIRE Crews are on scene of an approximately 3 acre vegetation fire on the Southeast side...
BRISBANE, CA
KRON4 News

10-20 greenhouses catch fire in Morgan Hill: officials

MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KRON) — Firefighters were at the scene responding to a greenhouse fire Wednesday afternoon in Morgan Hill, Cal Fire officials tweeted. 10-20 greenhouses were on fire in the area of Hale Avenue and San Bruno Avenue. As of 3:06 p.m., the fire was at 2 acres. At 7:20 p.m., Cal Fire said […]
MORGAN HILL, CA
CBS San Francisco

Report: Failed PG&E power line may have sparked Old Fire in Napa County

NAPA -- Power line equipment from Pacifica Gas and Electric may have started the Old Fire in Napa County according to a filing by the utility company with state regulators.As of Friday morning, the fire has burned at least 570 acres in the area of Old Soda Springs Road northeast of Napa. The fire began Tuesday afternoon in a location close to a fault on one of PG&E's lines occurring within minutes of Cal Fire's reported start time, according to the utility.PG&E said it was not aware of any downed lines in the area. The line that failed was not enabled with adjusted equipment sensitivity that automatically turns off power if it detects a problem, because the conditions did not meet the criteria for enabling the adjustment, the utility said. PG&E's Electric Incident Report (EIR) filed Tuesday with the California Public Utilities Commission said the report comes "out of an abundance of caution as it involves an event that may meet the significant media coverage reporting requirement."  The investigation remained ongoing, it said.The Old Fire forced a number of evacuations on Soda Springs Road but residents were allowed back into their homes on Wednesday. No structures were damaged.
NAPA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Fire crews appear to control 2-alarm vegetation fire in Benicia near I-680

BENICIA -- Crews appear to have controlled a two-alarm vegetation fire burning in Benicia Wednesday evening.The Benicia Police Department Twitter account posted about the fire near the train tracks at Lake Herman and Industrial close to I-680 at around 6 p.m., with a second alarm called minutes later. Benicia Fire reportedly asked area CHP to stop traffic on I-680 near Lake Herman Road because of the fire.While there has been no official update, cameras in the area of the fire appeared to show that the smoke had dissipated as of around 6:45 p.m.
BENICIA, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Sonoma, Marin, Napa, Solano, Mendocino, 8 other California counties move to CDC’s ‘high’ COVID level. Is it mask time again?

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday placed more than a dozen California counties into the “high” community level for COVID-19 danger. Thirteen California counties were placed in the high level: Del Norte, El Dorado, Marin, Mendocino, Monterey, Napa, Placer, San Benito, Santa Clara, Sacramento, Solano, Sonoma and Yolo counties.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Fire engulfs rail line in Woodland

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — A vegetation fire in along Country Road 100 A in Woodland quickly spread to nearby train trusses forcing rail lines and power lines to be shut down, according to the Woodland Fire Department. The fire was contained to around two acres once the flames were knocked down, according to fire officials.
WOODLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

4.1 magnitude earthquake shakes part of Solano, Contra Costa counties

ANTIOCH, Calif. - An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.1 shook homes in Solano and Contra Costa counties early Thursday morning, according to the US Geological Survey. One man in Antioch called KTVU to say he awoke feeling "one big jolt." Alejandro Canaday said it felt like a quick shake...
ANTIOCH, CA
CBS San Francisco

Sonoma County man dies in cliff plunge on Oregon coast

BROOKINGS Ore. (CBS SF) -- A Sonoma County resident of Penngrove fell to his death in Oregon on Sunday, according to the Curry County Sheriff's Office.Nam Ing, 56, a photographer, had been hiking with friends when he slipped from the trail and fell nearly 300 feet to the rocks on the shoreline below, authorities said.Ing had been walking at the Natural Bridges Viewpoint, 20 miles south of Gold Beach. The sheriff's office said that it is frequently called to that area for rescues.Sheriff's deputies and other first responders arrived at the scene and used a rope system to reach Ing, who was pronounced deceased by an EMT from the Brookings Fire and Rescue Department.Oregon state police, Cal Ore life flight ambulance and the Cape Ferrelo fire department assisted with the recovery and the U.S. Coast Guard also responded with a helicopter."This is such a tragedy and, from all of us here at the Curry County Sheriff's Office, we send our condolences to the Ing family," the department said  in a statement.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

New fire station in Oakley aims to improve response times in eastern Contra Costa

OAKLEY – At the edge of Oakley in eastern Contra Costa County, a part of the Bay Area that has struggled with fire protection, a new fire station opened Wednesday.The new station on Cypress Road puts firefighters in position to better respond to areas that have faced notorious problems with response times, and the change comes as a big relief for local residents.Nine years and 11 months after the last fire station in this area closed, neighbors turned out for the opening of Station 95. But this wasn't just the opening of a new station. This is one step towards...
OAKLEY, CA
KGET

4.1 earthquake shakes East Bay

(KRON) – A 4.1 magnitude earthquake was reported in the East Bay 2.5 to 3.7 miles north-northwest of Bay Point, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake, which happened at 5:07 a.m., has been felt as far west as Burlingame on the Peninsula and San Francisco’s Ocean Beach, as far north as Fairfield and […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

4.1 magnitude earthquake jolts Pittsburg area residents awake

PITTSBURG (CBS SF) -- A 4.1 magnitude earthquake rumbled under the shores of Suisun Bay near Discovery Bay early Thursday jolting residents awake from Sacramento to Santa Cruz.According to the US Geological Survey, the temblor struck at 5:07 a.m. about 6 miles northwest of Discovery Bay. A 1.9 magnitude aftershock quickly followed.The quake was strongly felt throughout the East and North Bay. More than 1,000 residents immediately told the USGS they felt the temblor from Santa Cruz to Sacramento.As a standard precaution, BART slowed trains to examine its tracks for any damage. Elsewhere, no other immediate damage was being reported."An...
PITTSBURG, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Fire in Pittsburg Wetlands Grows to 270 Acres

A pesky fire that will not go out continues to reignite continues to force Contra Costa County Firefighters to respond to the marsh areas of the City of Pittsburg and Bay Point. The fire first broke out on Saturday around 12:00 pm in Bay Point and initially was at 20-acres...
PITTSBURG, CA
SFGate

2 dead in small plane crash in Northern California

OROVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A small plane crashed Thursday in Northern California, killing two people on board, authorities said. The single-engine Beech 19A, went down shortly before 12:30 p.m. at Oroville Municipal Airport, authorities said.
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

