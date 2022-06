Draymond Green said Stephen Curry got double-teamed seven times as much as Kevin Durant did in the 2017 and 2018 NBA Finals. Durant called that “100% false” in his view. Kurt Helin’s assessment of the disagreement was correct: The former Warriors teammates talked out their differences last year. They probably aren’t feuding over something this trivial. Kurt added: “If you’d rather re-litigate who should get the most credit for a championship four years ago, have at it.”

