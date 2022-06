Almost exactly one year ago, newly-appointed Boston Celtics president Brad Stevens made his first move as a front office executive: Bringing Al Horford home. The C's sent point guard Kemba Walker to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for the veteran big man, who also played for Boston from 2016-19. Uncertainty surrounded the deal at the time due to Horford's age -- he turned 35 the following day -- but the decision helped the Celtics get over the hump and reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010.

