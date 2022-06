KING, N.C. — King police released the name of a man who was involved in an officer involved shooting over the weekend. Police say 19-year-old Jeffrey Noyola was shot and killed by police after he started shooting at them. One officer was shot and is recovering. Noyola was pronounced dead at the scene. Details of the investigation are ongoing, and the SBJ has taken over the case.

KING, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO