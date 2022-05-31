ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder Station’s All-New Food Court Is Now Open

By Lisa Hay
 2 days ago

Boulder Station celebrated the grand opening of their all-new food court with a ribbon cutting featuring property executives and team members. The Boulder Station Food Court offers a collection of local and popular chain, fast-casual restaurants that will satisfy all cravings including Tacos El Pastor, La Flor de Michoacán, SBARRO, Capriotti’s, Teriyaki Madness and Wingstop.

  • Tacos El Pastor: The famed restaurant offers high-quality, yet accessible authentic Mexican taco dishes and is known for its secret marination process, giving its tacos a unique flavor.
  • La Flor de Michoacán: La Flor de Michoacán offers an array of handmade ice cream flavors and their signature paletas. From unique Mexican flavors including, Gansito, Chongos, Cajetas, Mamey, Rose Petal, Guava, Chamoy, and more, to classic favorites such as Cookies and Cream, Rocky Road and La Flor de Michoacán.
  • SBARRO: Handmade pizza made fresh with hand-stretched dough, San Marzano-style sauce, and 100% whole milk mozzarella.
  • Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop: Home to subs. Guests can swing by Capriotti’s for an authentic Philly, a Capistrami, or an Italian sub.
  • Teriyaki Madness: Offering real food, made-to-order, Teriyaki Madness serves various dishes prepared with all-natural, fresh ingredients that are done quickly.
  • Wingstop: Wingstop, known for its chicken wings, lets guests choose from eleven flavors. The wing destination brings their cooked-to-order, sauced, and tossed selections and their hand-cut, seasoned fries for all guests to enjoy.

Located along the casino floor, the all-new food court is a 12,700 square-foot space featuring multiple seating areas with approximately 315 seats.

Boulder Station Food Court is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

