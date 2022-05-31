Village Pub and Poker Planning New Location

Village Pub & Poker looks to be adding their thirteenth area restaurant and gaming center. The business has filed plans for their latest location on West Cactus Avenue in Enterprise.

Dating back to 1968, Village Pub & Poker is operated by Ellis Island Casino . Village Pub currently operates twelve restaurants across Vegas, Henderson, and Summerlin.

Known for their traditional pub fare and 24/7 service, Village Pub & Poker serves burgers, sandwiches, hearty pasta dishes, and their 24-hour special Steak and Eggs. They offer daily food and drink deals, holiday promotions, and game-day specials.

Village Pub is holding regularly scheduled hiring events at their locations as they continue to expand. What Now Las Vegas reached out to the team at Ellis Island for an update on the newest Enterprise spot and will update with an opening timeline. For now, follow on Facebook for more information.