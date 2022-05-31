ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enterprise, NV

Village Pub and Poker Planning New Location

By Jeannine Boisse
What Now Las Vegas
What Now Las Vegas
 2 days ago

Village Pub & Poker looks to be adding their thirteenth area restaurant and gaming center. The business has filed plans for their latest location on West Cactus Avenue in Enterprise.

Dating back to 1968, Village Pub & Poker is operated by Ellis Island Casino . Village Pub currently operates twelve restaurants across Vegas, Henderson, and Summerlin.

Known for their traditional pub fare and 24/7 service, Village Pub & Poker serves burgers, sandwiches, hearty pasta dishes, and their 24-hour special Steak and Eggs. They offer daily food and drink deals, holiday promotions, and game-day specials.

Village Pub is holding regularly scheduled hiring events at their locations as they continue to expand. What Now Las Vegas reached out to the team at Ellis Island for an update on the newest Enterprise spot and will update with an opening timeline. For now, follow on Facebook for more information.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R9ERA_0fwCyyYK00

Comments / 0

Related
8newsnow.com

Plaza Hotel and Casino to announce new transformation

Plaza Hotel and Casino transforming the iconic main street. On June 14th it's set to unveil four large-scale projects. One of those will include changes to its iconic dome which hotel reps say will be a one-of-a-kind destination for cocktails, gaming, and dining.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegaspublicity.com

Pinkbox Celebrates National Doughnut Day

What better way to celebrate National Doughnut Day than with a dozen (or two) from Pinkbox Doughnuts?. Friday, June 3 is the day of all days to drop into one of the whimsical locations in Las Vegas and Primm for delicious treats and an exciting giveaway. Guests who purchase a dozen doughnuts from any Pinkbox location will receive a complimentary limited-edition t-shirt, while supplies last, to rep the sweetest shop in town.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
City
Enterprise, NV
Eater

Members-Only Dinner Club Expands to Las Vegas Restaurants

A members-only dining club is expanding to Las Vegas this month, offering five-course dinners at three local restaurants to those who join. Currently operating in 12 cities, including New York, Austin and Chicago, Tasting Collective pairs chef-owned businesses with members who want to meet other food-obsessed people and try off-menu dishes when they dine.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steak And Eggs#Village Pub Poker#Ellis Island Casino
pvtimes.com

Local inventor designs ‘pop-up’ drive-in theater for Pahrump

A Pahrump inventor plans to open the first-of-its-kind “pop-up” drive-in theater in Pahrump. It will be called Death Valley Drive-in Theater, according to Dwight Finney, the entrepreneur behind the project who says the concept he invented is pending approval to use the fairgrounds parking lot off Gamebird Road.
PAHRUMP, NV
Fox5 KVVU

PHOTOS: Steve Wynn sells Las Vegas mansion for $17.5M

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Casino mogul Steve Wynn has sold his sprawling Las Vegas mansion for $17.5 million. According to Corcoran Global Living, who represented the seller in the transaction, the $17.5 million selling price marks the highest sale in Las Vegas thus far in 2022. Located at 1717...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Guest hits slot jackpot worth over $1.3M in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A slots player in downtown Las Vegas started their Thursday with a massive jackpot. According to the Golden Gate Hotel & Casino, the guest, who was not named, hit a jackpot worth over $1.3 million while playing IGT’s “Wheel of Fortune” machine.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Outsider.com

Elvis-Themed Weddings No Longer Allowed in Las Vegas

Las Vegas chapels that specialize in Elvis weddings may have to rebrand soon or face legal repercussions. The licensing company that controls the name and image of “The King” Elvis Presley just ordered all Vegas chapels to cease and desist with the kitschy offerings. Authentic Brands Group sent...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KDWN

14 Best Places For Bottomless Mimosas In Las Vegas

We love brunch in Las Vegas for many reasons. This midpoint meal is a mixture of hearty breakfast food with light lunch pairings, and it’s not only acceptable to drink, but encouraged. These days, brunch is not only a noun but a verb. “Sorry sweetie, I can’t go out...
8 News Now

From Cake Boss to Cheese Boss

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Cake boss Buddy V has officially opened his fifth restaurant here in Las Vegas and things just got a little cheesier. Buddy’s father in law Mauro Belgiovine alongisde Chef Bryan Forgione join us today to talk all things mutz.
LAS VEGAS, NV
What Now Las Vegas

What Now Las Vegas

Las Vegas, NV
89
Followers
37
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Vegas's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowvegas.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy