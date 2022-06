On this episode of WTF California Podcast, we get some breaking news out of Washington regarding the Alexis Gabe case which Oakley Police will update later Thursday. Morning earthquake in Bay Point. We highlight a recent campaign ad by supporters of Diana Becton for District Attorney in which Mary Knox issued a fact check. If Becton had any integrity she would apologize and remove the ad from circulation. Berkeley teen arrested for recruiting others for high school mass shooting and bomb threat. We tough on two criminal reform bills that are terrible in AB 300 and AB 333. Meanwhile, 1700 lbs of fireworks confiscated and Elon Musk tells Tesla employees to go back to office full-time.

1 DAY AGO