BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 65-year-old man who died recently in Baltimore County marks Maryland’s first heat-related death this year, the Maryland Department of Health said Wednesday. Dr. Jinlene Chan, deputy secretary for public health with the Maryland Department of Health, said the man’s tragic death demonstrates the perils posed by heat-related illness, such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke. “Marylanders are urged to take precautions to avoid overheating and check on friends and neighbors that may be susceptible to heat-related illness, especially older adults and people with chronic disease,” Dr. Chan said. The Department of Health’s advisory comes as Maryland has grappled with...

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO