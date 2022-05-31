Childhood home of Lynyrd Skynyrd brothers lists for $629,000 in Florida. Take a look

A home with serious Southern rock roots has hit the real estate market in Jacksonville, Florida, for $629,000 .

The nine-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom house is the childhood home of Lynyrd Skynyrd founder Ronnie Van Zant, his brother Johnny and .38 Special founder Donnie.

Ronnie was killed in a plane crash in 1977 and Johnny eventually became the band’s frontman in 1987 after reforming Lynyrd Skynyrd.

While on the market, the 5,192-square-foot house is a short-term vacation rental and has its own website .

“Inside this main house, you’ll find some cool memorabilia, a vintage 1938 Brunswick pool table, and a retro 70’s feel, to remind us all of the way things were, with a hint of nostalgia,” the website says.

According to the website, the residence was built by Lacy Van Zant, who wasknown as “ the father of Southern Rock ” and died in 2004.

“Much of the structure was built by Lacy Van Zant himself along with members of the family and local friends and neighbors,” the website says. “It is being restored to look like it did in the 1960’s and 1970’s (sort of like Graceland) with a few modern touches.

“If your expectation is that of a perfect 21st century modern home, you are likely to be disappointed. If you can overlook a few quirks and flaws, you will really enjoy the good vibrations of this historic property.”

Listing agent Todd Smith with Blue Horizon Real Estate tells McClatchy News that he hopes to find a buyer that is willing to continue operating it as is to preserve its legacy.

Ronnie, along with fellow Lynyrd Skynyrd members Steve Gaines and his sister Cassie Gaines, were killed when the aircraft they chartered ran out of fuel and crashed near Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

