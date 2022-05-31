FSW softball celebrates back-to-back national championships

For the second straight year the best junior college softball team in the country calls Fort Myers home as the Florida Southwestern Bucs capped off back-to-back national championships in Arizona and returned home to celebrate today.

Every national championship team is defined in its own unique way with its own unique qualities that are different from any team that came before them. The 2022 FSW Softball team is no different.

“When you look at resiliency and just refusing to lose and just they had a good mission you know this team definitely will step up,” FSW softball head coach Robert Iamurri said.

Coach Iamurri hit the nail on the head when he mentioned this group’s resiliency. The Bucs refused to go down when they were faced with elimination. Whether it was the district tournament or the national tournament, the team won eight straight elimination games with five of them coming in the national tournament.

“Even when there were two outs and we were down two strikes, it never even crossed my mind like we are going to lose,” FSW sophomore catcher Taylor Jensen said.

“I was like no we are going to win this we made it this far we did not make it this far to only go this far,” FSW freshman pitcher Belle Sardja said.

They clawed their way back each and every game, earning their nickname “the cardiac kids.” After falling early on in the tournament, they played their way to the national championship through the elimination bracket.

They defeated seventh seeded McLenann in game one of the championship series 4-2 and then again in the winner take all championship game 7-6.

With the win, the Bucs became the first team to come from the elimination bracket and win the national title in 10 years.

“I mean it looks like we are not kind of as excited as last year in the video and we look at it and like it looks like I am not as excited but I am like crying. I’m like we did it again we kept saying that,” Jensen said.

They may not have looked it in the videos in their opinion but the second championship was even sweeter than the first a season ago.

“I feel like it does make it a little bit more rewarding just because we had to fight so hard and it wasn’t just given to us,” Jensen said.

“The first you are amazed thinking you know the chances of this happening are rare and then when you do it a second time with this group of young ladies it’s like ‘hey we got a good thing going,” Coach Iamurri said.

The Bucs did it all on the diamond this season. They won 56 games, they entered the national tournament with the number one seed and finished with more banners to hang by winning both the district and national championships.

Leaving those that are no longer with the program or those coming back to chase a three-peat with nothing to regret from, this group that had sky high expectations entering the season.

“I think this team really completed everything in every possible way it was like a fairytale ending really,” Sardja said.