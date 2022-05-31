ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Nintendo goes after music-focused YouTube channel with more than 500 copyright strikes

By Thomas Wilde
geekwire.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe owner of a Canadian YouTube channel focused on video game soundtracks has reported that he received more than 500 copyright strikes from Nintendo of America, which has forced him to take down all the videos that feature Nintendo’s video game music. It’s the second major YouTube takedown...

www.geekwire.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

5 great anime to stream on Crunchyroll in June 2022

With the current merging of Funimation into Crunchyroll’s platform, the latter is increasingly becoming the definitive streamer for anime-exclusive content. Last month saw the ’90s classic anime series Trigun, a modern classic in the form of Black Lagoon, and more. Contents. Psycho-Pass (seasons 1-2) Hellsing (episodes 1-13) Hellsing...
COMICS
TheStreet

Sony PlayStation State of Play Live Blog

Colette Bennett, TheStreet's Senior Reporter, will be live-blogging Sony's PlayStation State of Play, which is expected to start at 6 p.m. Eastern Time. Please refresh your browser for updates. 6:25 PM ET: And now, near the end, we're getting another big reveal from "Final Fantasy 16," which was previously introduced...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#My Nintendo#Nintendo Of America#Canadian#Video Game Chronicle
digitalspy.com

Winnie the Pooh horror movie reveals dark fate for Eeyore

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey's director has revealed some disturbing new information about Eeyore's fate. The horror film is inspired by AA Milne's children's book Winnie-The-Pooh, though it has none of its original charm. Instead, it sees a deranged Pooh and Piglet torture and attack innocent victims. In an...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Is the Dragon Ball Super Manga Finished or Ongoing? Current Status

Dragon Ball Super is a 131-episode anime that was released from July 2015 to March 2018. It was followed by a movie, entitled Dragon Ball Super: Broly, in 2018, and it has been announced that a second film, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, will make its film debut in June 2022. But Is the Dragon Ball Super manga finished or ongoing?
COMICS
ComicBook

GameStop Makes Critically Acclaimed PS4 Game Just $4

A critically acclaimed PS4 game is just $4, courtesy of GameStop. Some of the greatest games of the last generation were PS4 exclusives or PS4 consoles exclusives. This list of games includes the likes of Bloodborne, Persona 5, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, The Last of Us Part II, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Marvel's Spider-Man, God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Ghost of Tsushima, and Death Stranding. Some of the best and most popular games on the console were exclusive to the Sony console. And this list doesn't include VR games. If you expand the parameters to VR, then you have to throw in Astro Bot Rescue Mission as well, one of the best VR games to date. And it's this game that's currently $4 on GameStop, the cheapest we've ever seen it. What's the catch? It's for a pre-owned copy of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Nintendo
ComicBook

Fruits Basket Movie Releasing in U.S. Theaters This Summer With Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll will be hitting theaters in a big way this Summer with the major Fruits Basket prequel film, Fruits Basket -prelude- now planned for a full theatrical release in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom! When the official rebooted anime take on Natsuki Takaya's original manga series wrapped up its multi season long run last year, it was announced that the project would be continuing with a new film that both served as a prequel and showed off some new materials from after the series' ending. Hitting theaters in Japan last year, now international fans will get their chance to see it too.
COMICS
ComicBook

Popular PS1 Game Getting New Feature 23 Years Later

A popular PS1 game is getting a new feature over 23 years later, courtesy of PlayStation Plus. PS Plus is expanding next month with PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium, the latter of which gives subscribers access to a library of backward compatible games across PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP. One of the games that's going to be included in this library is 1999's Syphon Filter, one of 1999's highest-rated games and one of the most popular PS1 games across the entire generation. At release, the game garnered a 90 on Metacritic and spawned a series that consists of several games spanning PS1, PS2, and PSP. We haven't seen anything from the series since 2007, but it's going to be included in PS Plus Premium.
VIDEO GAMES
geekwire.com

Microsoft upgrades processor, storage, colors, and starting price for new Surface Laptop Go 2

Microsoft announced its Surface Laptop Go 2 on Wednesday morning, with a newer Intel Core i5 processor and twice the storage as the original in its base configuration. It’s the sequel to a device originally introduced for home and student users as the pandemic reignited the PC market in October 2020. Microsoft was seeking to provide an alternative to Google Chromebooks at the higher end of the price range for budget PCs, before going head-on with the $250 Surface Laptop SE a year later.
COMPUTERS
ComicBook

Shonen Jump Creator Pushes Back Against Manga Gate-Keeping in New Post

The manga industry is getting bigger by the day, and right now, its markets know no bounds. In the United States, manga sales continue to outperform comics with ease, and those numbers are growing thanks to digital sales. It seems publications like Shonen Jump can be binged just about anywhere, and its readership's diversity is growing fast as such. And if you try to gate-keep manga these days, well – one Shueisha creator has something to say about that.
COMICS
NYLON

The NYLON Beginner's Guide To Anime

If you’re interested in checking out anime but don’t know where to start, consider this your crash course. Growing up Asian American comes with certain perks: you enjoy a wider variety of snacks to bring to school, you usually grow up to be bilingual, and you get to celebrate traditional Asian holidays. In short, your entire world is automatically bigger because you don’t have limited access to just one single culture. It also means you don’t only have regular old American TV to watch — you also get to watch Asian TV. According to Geoff Thew from Mother’s Basement, I had a proper otaku upbringing (“otaku” being a Japanese term for someone with an obsessive interest in anime and manga). My childhood anime consumption was a combination of dubbed Sailor Moon VHS tapes and Dragon Ball on Toonami, before my older sister introduced me to subbed Inuyasha episodes pirated from LiveWire, and full-length episodes of Naruto, FullMetal Alchemist, and Bleach back in the good old days of early YouTube.
COMICS
epicstream.com

Where to Read the Attack on Titan Manga Legally Online

Despite the vast history of Japanese manga, few have achieved such universal praise as Attack on Titan. As one of the most gripping stories ever created, it’s not surprising so many fans want to read Attack on Titan legally online to support the creator Hajime Isayama. Is the Attack...
COMICS
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Creators Celebrate Prequel Finale with Special Art

My Hero Academia has been around for years, and while the main series treks forward with its final act, all eyes are on its prequel this week. After all, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes has come to an end, and readers are reflecting on how the epic story came together as a whole. And of course, the franchise's artists are celebrating in their own way by dropping tribute art for the prequel.
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy