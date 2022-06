ENFIELD — For the first time in more than 35 years, there are plans for trains to stop in Enfield, with construction of a new station to begin in less than two years. Designs will be completed in the summer of 2023, with plans to go out to bid for the project that fall, Garrett Eucalitto, deputy commissioner of the Department of Transportation, said at an announcement of the project Thursday.

ENFIELD, CT ・ 17 HOURS AGO