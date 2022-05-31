ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln mayor nominates new CFO

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announced the nomination of Lyn Heaton to be the city's next chief financial officer. The CFO serves as director of the city finance department. Heaton is currently the CFO for the Nebraska Department of Transportation and has 15 years of experience...

News Channel Nebraska

Leadership Nebraska City taking applications

NEBRASKA CITY – Leadership Nebraska City is now accepting applications for its class 18. The annual program is designed to train and equip the community leaders of tomorrow, which an emphasis on community involvement . Class participants explore facets of community life from industry to culture. Applications are due...
News Channel Nebraska

County needs to coordinate rock placement

FALLS CITY - Highway Superintendent Steve Darveau Jr. told commissioners that private hauling and placement of rock has taken place. He said rock placement needs to be coordinated through the roads department to ensure compliance with state regulations. Commissioner Rick Karas said the county has opportunity to buy a 12-passenger...
Portions of 14th, 70th Streets in Lincoln to close on Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A portion of 14th and 70th Streets will close on Monday, city officials say. A portion of 70th Street between Rokeby and Saltillo Roads will close for a roundabout and water main installation project. The work is scheduled to be completed in early October, according...
News Channel Nebraska

City agenda includes closed session over sign

NEBRASKA CITY - The Nebraska City City Council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7, at the Rowe Safety Complex. The agenda includes recognition of Beau Lee for winning two gold medals at state track, oath of McKenna Ahrens as a new police office and a report on Nebraska City Cats trap neuter and return program.
Omaha’s 111-year-old Keeline Building poised for $6.8 million revamp

Keeline Building, 319 S. 17th St., set for rehab (Courtesy of Shamrock Development) When the historic Keeline Building rose more than a century ago in downtown Omaha, it proved pivotal to the area’s shift from a residential to a commercial and public center. In fact, the home of a...
News Channel Nebraska

Doomsday scenario on Omaha panel’s to-do list

Thinking about the unthinkable. That is one of the key jobs facing a wide-ranging panel of Omahans as they update the city’s constitution. The issue, part of the once-every-ten-years Charter Convention, a what if. What if, for starters, through terrorism or tornado, the city’s top elected officials are unable...
News Channel Nebraska

Gage County extends commercial solar moratorium

BEATRICE – Gage County officials have extended a moratorium on applications for commercial solar wind energy permits indefinitely, as the county’s planning commission works toward finalizing regulations. The action taken by the county board on a 6-1 vote, Wednesday, does not apply to smaller residential solar improvements, under...
Nebraska hospitals work to fill nursing positions after failed legislation

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - During the last legislative session, the Nebraska Hospital Association introduced four bills to help retain and recruit nurses. Only one passed. The NHA said they are disappointed with the lack of progress and now, the effort to keep current nurses in the profession, while also hiring more, is up to hospitals alone.
News Channel Nebraska

Update from the Jefferson County Commissioners

On this Memorial Day weekend as we enter summer 2022, let us pause to remember those who have gone before us that gave all that mortality can give that we enjoy our lives today in freedom and abundance. A terrible price in blood has been paid to secure our way of life for us and for future generations. The words of President Franklin Roosevelt are as true today as they were on the eve of World War Two: "Freedom cannot be bestowed, it must be achieved." Until the day when the world is free from tyranny, our freedom will be preserved only if Americans step forward to answer the call—and prove ourselves worthy to be free. The brave souls we remember this weekend have eternally proven their worth, and in so doing, are exemplars of our nation’s highest principles. They have earned the eternal thanks of a grateful nation.
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska State Penitentiary returning to normal operational hours

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Penitentiary is returning to normal operational hours, corrections officials announced Wednesday. Scott Frakes, director of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, announced that the facility will return to a normal schedule on July 18. The facility has been on a modified, seven-day, 12-hour operational schedule since October 2019, when an emergency staffing declaration was made.
News Channel Nebraska

Rep. Smith stops in Beatrice, talks gun reform, gas prices, more with NCN

BEATRICE - A Nebraska U.S. Representative made a stop in southeast Nebraska. Congressman Adrian Smith of Nebraska's 3rd congressional district met with News Channel Nebraska at KWBE in Beatrice to talk about a number of issues facing Nebraska and the country. Those included were gun reform, gas prices, and the future of Nebraska's politics. When it comes to gun reform, Smith believes decisions should come at a community level, not from Washington.
new state license plates unveiled

Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach receives nearly $200,000 on Give to Lincoln Day. The money will go towards food security, housing programs, laundry and shower outreach and substance-abuse transition housing. Four weeks until Nebraska's special election to fill the First Congressional District. Election day is Tuesday, June 28. The winner...
KSNB Local4

WarHorse Gaming submits application for Nebraska gaming license

WINNEBAGO, Neb. (KOLN) - WarHorse Gaming announced Thursday that an official application has been submitted to the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission for a gaming license to operate casinos at Horsemen’s Park in Omaha and Lincoln Race Course in Lincoln. Warhorse Gaming is the first casino operator to submit an application.
News Channel Nebraska

City of Norfolk offering reminders of rules regarding signs

NORFOLK, Neb. -- With garage sales underway and a busy election season, the City of Norfolk is reminding people of the legal requirements when putting signs out to advertise events or candidates. According to an email sent out by the City of Norfolk, Section 27-323 of City of Norfolk ordinance...
klkntv.com

Near South community pulls together for Peach Park renovations

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- The Near South Neighborhood Association is ramping up garage sales in the community to raise funds for their local park. In 1979, the City of Lincoln and the NSNA partnered to turn a once-vacant lot, into what is now known as Peach Park. The area was created...
News Channel Nebraska

June 1 to be Preston's last day as a village

FALLS CITY – The Richardson County Board adopted a resolution in May to set June 1 as the abolishment date for the Village of Preston. Voters agreed 4 to 0 in the May primary to abolish the village that was platted in the Sac and Fox Reservation in 1878.
KETV.com

Omaha Public Schools announces stipend for all full-time, part-time teachers

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Public Schools will be offering one-time stipends for all staff in both the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years, the district announced Wednesday. "Everybody is doing more work, with less people. It doesn't matter the office, it doesn't matter the division, there are less people who are working," said Superintendent Dr. Cheryl Logan.
