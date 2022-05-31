ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charity needs help to provide hundreds of thousands of lunches

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 2 days ago
COBB COUNTY, Ga — In a Marietta warehouse, there are pallets full of food for children who need it most.

“This is going to be what they’ll be able to eat this summer,” said Ike Reighard, who is the CEO of MUST Ministries.

For 27 years, the charity has operated its Summer Lunch Program, which feeds more than 6,000 children across seven metro-area counties over nine weeks.

But so far, they only have one week’s worth of food on hand. “Gasoline prices. Price of food. Supply chain issues. All of these things together to create a perfect storm,” Reighard said.

It’s costing much more to give to this cause. And it’s not just groceries that are needed. “We have a dental kit and a wash kit, and there’s instructions on how to brush your teeth and instructions on how to wash,” MUST volunteer Beverly Shihara said.

Reighard says they’ll need to distribute more than 500,000 lunches before the summer is over. But he says that this year, some who used to help out, need help themselves. “There were so many people who said, ‘I used to be someone who would come and contribute to MUST.’ Now they’re needing our services.”

The lunch deliveries start June 1 at churches and community centers all around the metro. If you’d like to help the Summer Lunch Program, check out www.mustministries.org and summerlunch@mustministries.org.

