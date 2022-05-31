Pride event planned for Cape Girardeau this weekend
By Mike Mohundro
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Organizers are getting prepared to bring back a pride festival to the City of Cape Girardeau. The event is called the Pride in the Park SEMO and it will feature vendors with food, fun and several drag shows planned. The event will focus on...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The city wants feedback on two possible locations for a community dock. Residents can take a short survey online. The two locations include the “North Site,” which is just south of the casino, between the boat ramp and downtown. The other location is...
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County collector is reminding people and organizations planning to open a fireworks stand that each location is required to have a county merchant’s license. According to a release from County Collector Barbara Gholson’s office, this includes stands in all cities...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - In honor of the 10-year anniversary of the book’s release, the city of Cape Girardeau reshared Visit Cape’s driving tour of filming locations for the movie “Gone Girl.”. You can click here for the tour or see it below. The tour features...
The City of Cape Girardeau is now taking bids to demolish five condemned buildings, while staff work on a list of more than two-dozen other properties that may need to come down in the future. Marion Medical Mission builds wells in Africa. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Marion Medical Mission...
Marion Medical Mission has been working to build water wells in Africa for those in need. The City of Cape Girardeau is now taking bids to demolish five condemned buildings, while staff work on a list of more than two-dozen other properties that may need to come down in the future.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - More than a dozen music artists will take the stage at the 2022 Shipyard Music Festival in downtown Cape Girardeau. Organizers for the event released this year’s lineup for the two day festival on Wednesday morning, June 1. The following performers will be featured...
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The city will host an e-cycle event on Saturday, June 4. It will be at the Sanitation Department building at 510 Sawyer Ln. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. According to the city, some examples of accepted items include:. lawn mowers/lawn tractors (make sure gas and...
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KAIT) - A shocking miracle on Memorial Day weekend for a Poplar Bluff Family. In just moments, 6-year-old Collin Kinsey drowned while on vacation, but with quick help, he was brought back to life. “Sissy found me,” said Collin. He explained his near-death drowning experience as...
A Pride festival celebrating the LGBTQ community is returning to downtown Paducah this upcoming weekend featuring drag performances, music from LGBTQ artists, local businesses and churches. Paducah Pridefest lead organizer Jeff Hudson said the festival on Saturday, June 4 was coordinated in about three months after organizers learned that a...
Have you ever heard of Mayfield, Missouri? It's a town long lost to history where about the only thing that remains is a witch's grave on the side of the road. The story of how it got there is even stranger. The Jagged Things YouTube channel recently found remnants of...
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Music in the Park Summer Concert Series returns to downtown Sikeston. According to a release from Historic Downtown Sikeston, every Friday in June and July, except for July 1, there will be live music in Legion Park. The park is located off of Front Street.
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KBSI) – New programs and onsite training opportunities have begun for the healthcare students in Poplar Bluff. Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center (PBRMC) partners with the Three Rivers College (TRC) healthcare programs. The partnership is expanding. This expansion allows students to get a more hands-on experience...
DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Agriculture’s Du Quoin State Fairgrounds Farmers’ Market will open for its inaugural season on Tuesday, June 7. It will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at “The Cattle Barns” across from the Expo Building. “We are...
MOUND CITY, Ill. (KFVS) - Volunteers came from across southern Illinois to help remove the flags at the Mound City National Cemetery on Tuesday. There were roughly 9,000 flags that were placed at the graves and around the cemetery for the Memorial Day weekend. One-by-one and row-after-row, these flags were...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Cape Girardeau is now taking bids to demolish five condemned buildings, while staff work on a list of more than two-dozen other properties that may need to come down in the future. The news comes as some folks tell us they are...
Yelp has ranked the Top 100 Best Donut Shops in the US, and there is one shop in Missouri that makes the top 25 of this list and their donuts sound absolutely delicious!. Donuts are just the best, especially when you get them from a donut shop that lives, breaths, and sleeps donuts, and according to a ranking released by Yelp if you want the best donuts in Missouri you have to go to St. Louis to a place called Pharaoh's Donuts.
May saw a flurry of activity in the St. Louis restaurant scene, with the city proper getting the majority of the action on the plus side of the column. Many were new concepts from established names in the business. In Benton Park, two new offshoots of beloved favorites opened their doors; Arzola's Fajitas + Margaritas from the family behind Dogtown's Chuy Arzola's and Station No. 3 from Frida's and Diego's restaurateurs Natasha Kwan and Rick Roloff both welcomed their first guests this month. Similarly, the owners of Buenos Aires Cafe added Fariñas Kitchen + Bar to the Downtown restaurant landscape, while Michael and Tara Gallina and Aaron Martinez launched Taqueria Morita on the grounds of their venerated Cortex eatery, Vicia. And in just 27 days, Natasha Bahrami, Michael Fricker and Matt Wynn transformed the beloved mainstay Cafe Natasha's into Salve Osteria, a harvest -centric restaurant designed to compliment the adjacent Gin Room.
