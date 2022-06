The team from Holy Smokers BBQ in Holland show off their four plaques earned at the VFW’s RibFest competition in downtown Grand Haven over the Memorial Day weekend. Courtesy photo

Holy Smokers BBQ and Stable Inn were the big winners at last weekend’s RibFest competition, hosted by VFW Post 2326 in downtown Grand Haven.

Holy Smokers placed first in both the People’s Choice and the Judge’s Choice ribs competition. They also took second in the People’s Choice side dish and third in the Judge’s Choice side.