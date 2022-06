POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Joan Helen Starr (née Carney) of Lehigh Acres, FL, passed away at the age of 84 on May 15, 2022. Born in New York City, NY, Joan was the only child of Helen F. Carney and Thomas W. Carney. She and her family lived in Jackson Heights, Queens, where she grew up playing the piano, ballroom dancing and attending The Mary Louis Academy. She would go on to attend the State University of New York at Potsdam and graduated in 1969 with a bachelor of arts in secondary education and history.

POTSDAM, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO