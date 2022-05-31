ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, OH

Firefighters investigating cause of Ashland house explosion

By Peggy Gallek
 2 days ago

ASHLAND, Ohio (WJW) – Ashland firefighters are investigating a house explosion that left one person injured and several homes damaged.

The explosion happened around 7 p.m. Sunday evening on Prospect Street in Ashland.

“I was in my house and I heard the loud booms,” said Jennifer Baker. “I ran out and went over to that street. I saw the front and the side wall that had just blown out of the house.”

Capt. Mark Miller, of the Ashland Fire Department, says the woman living in the home was able to get out of the house with the help of her neighbors. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control, but the house was destroyed. Other homes nearby were damaged.

“All of a sudden, boom and it shook the whole house,” said Mindy Barnhart, who lives directly behind the house.

She says she and her family just went inside their home when they heard the explosion.

“I ran out the front door and there were people up the road standing outside trying to figure out what happened,” Barnhart said.

Barnhart’s son, Nathan, said shortly after the explosion he saw the flames shooting out of the house.

Utility companies were called to the scene.

“Columbia gas came in at our request to make sure there wasn’t any other damage to transmission lines to other homes,” Miller said.

Firefighters hope to have the investigation completed in the next few weeks.

