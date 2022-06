A St. Clair man, who is a convicted felon, faces new criminal charges after he threatened to kill his parents and was found in possession of two guns. As a convicted felon, Ricky J. Walton, 33, is barred under state law from possessing a gun. According to online court records, Walton was convicted of drug-related charges in 2016; burglary and theft in 2007; and tampering with a motor vehicle in 2006. He has also been convicted of multiple misdemeanors, according to court records.

SAINT CLAIR, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO