Butler County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butler, Cowley, Sedgwick, Sumner by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-31 17:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Butler by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 14:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-02 12:20:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Butler FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is occurring. * WHERE...A portion of South Central Kansas, including the following counties, Butler, Kingman, Sedgwick and Sumner. * WHEN...Until 145 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 917 AM CDT, emergency management reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Wichita, Derby, El Dorado, Andover, Haysville, Augusta, Wellington, Park City, Valley Center, Bel Aire, Mulvane, Goddard, Rose Hill, Maize, Kingman, Clearwater, Cheney, Douglass, Sedgwick and Belle Plaine.
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Cowley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-31 18:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cowley A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL COWLEY COUNTY At 643 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Dexter, or 11 miles southeast of Winfield, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation, and many reports of a rotating wall cloud from chasers. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Dexter. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN
COWLEY COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

LIVE BLOG: Torrential rain leads to street flooding throughout Wichita area, severe storm threat subsides

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An eventful night for Kansas weather includes storms packing a punch with large hail and torrential rain. There were tornado warnings in Cowley County, but no tornadoes developed from the storms. Large hail, some stones as large as softball sized, were primary threats early with heavy rainfall and flooding being the biggest concerns late.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Man catches 40 lb. catfish in Arkansas River

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Odell Davis made a big catch in the Arkansas River on Tuesday. A photo shared with Eyewitness News shows Davis holding a 40-pound catfish. The Park City man said he caught the big fish at the Lincoln Street Dam just south of downtown Wichita. According to...
WICHITA, KS
#Oxford
KWCH.com

Owner of stable fostering more than a dozen animals rescued from flooding near Mulvane

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A family of five, along with nearly two dozen farm animals, were rescued from flooding at a Mulvane home early Wednesday. At around 1:15 a.m., Mulvane fire crews evacuated the family surrounded by rapidly rising flood water in the 1400 block of 119th St. Assisted by the Derby Fire Department, the crews got two adults and three children out of the home. Also rescued were six chickens, 14 goats and a horse.
MULVANE, KS
KWCH.com

Witnesses report speeds of more than 100+ mph in deadly head-on crash

HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Two people have died in a crash north of Haysville. The crash happened around 11 a.m. on 63rd St. S. between Seneca and Mabel. Sgt. Jared Bloesing with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said a silver minivan was traveling westbound on 63rd Street at a high rate of speed. When the vehicle drove over the railroad tracks, it went airborne, striking an eastbound vehicle head-on.
HAYSVILLE, KS
KWCH.com

Crews rescue driver from submerged vehicle in Newton

NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Newton Fire and EMS rescued a driver after a crash Thursday afternoon. The agency said around 1:30 p.m., C-Shift crews responded to the area of Old Trail Road and US-50 for a motor vehicle accident with injuries. The vehicle had left the roadway and struck an embankment, becoming stranded in flowing water.
KWCH.com

Three brothers help pull cars out of flooded Wichita streets

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Tuesday night, as heavy rain poured down on Wichita streets, it left many cars stalled in the water. Three brothers, Daniel, Javier and Joel Alonzo were in the area of Maple and Nevada to pick up their sister as the heavy rain flooded roads. With a...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Cattle loose in Harvey County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Harvey County Sheriff’s Office says there are loose cattle near North Newton, and law enforcement are attempting to find the owner. The cattle were spotted around K-15 and I-135 but have since “meandered” toward Bethel College and Sand Creek Station. The Sheriff’s...
KAKE TV

Reward increased for information in fatal hit-and-run in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Crime Stoppers is now offering an increased reward for information leading to an arrest in the hit-and-run death of a 49-year-old man in west Wichita. An anonymous donor offered an additional $5,000, bringing the maximum possible reward to $7,500, according to a news release provided by Wichita Police Department spokesperson Trevor Macy.
WICHITA, KS

