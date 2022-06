Many South Korean non-game platforms, like over-the-top (OTT), music streaming, web cartoons and digital books apps, mainly adopted web payments through an in-app link to an outside website. They preferred this system because the weblink payment option does not require commission fees from app developers and Google’s in-app payment was not mandatory for non-game apps until the end of May this year, sources familiar with the situation said. But from June 1st, those platforms must use Google’s in-app payment or the third-party payment option.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 20 HOURS AGO