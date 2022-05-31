Jamie Campbell Bower's Most Famous Roles Before "Stranger Things"

The DC Films world feels like it's often in a state of flux, with projects surrounding new and familiar characters being brought to fruition. Among them is a Black Canary solo movie, which would see Jurnee Smollett reprise her role as Dinah Lance / Black Canary from 2020's Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). While the film was originally announced as an HBO Max exclusive, recent updates regarding DC's plans following the Warner Bros. Discovery merger have made fans wonder what the project's future holds — but a new update seems pretty promising. A recent profile from The New York Times, in anticipation of Smollett's role in Netflix's Spiderheard, outlined the actress' upcoming projects — and revealed that "she's also preparing to reprise her role as Black Canary."

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO