Mici Italian to Debut in Texas

Mici Italian, the fast-casual Italian franchise, is gearing up to open the brand’s first Texas location in Frisco. The doors will open early July at 8244 FM 423, Suite 400, Frisco, Texas.

Carlos Smith, the franchisee who owns the forthcoming Frisco location, has plans to develop about a dozen locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area. He hopes to get the establishments up and running fairly quickly, as he is excited about being the brand’s first Texas franchisee.

“I saw the opportunity for growth with the company and decided to bring it to Dallas, where I think it’s going to do extremely well,” said Smith in a statement. “We’re looking to open our second location in late November or December of this year, and then our third one by July of 2023. Within the next five years, we hope to open up another 10 to 15.”

The team at Mici appreciates Smith’s commitment and how dedicated he is to the expansion efforts of the brand.

“He is really jumping in with both feet and has an energy level and passion for taking care of people, whether that’s employees or customers,” says Co-founder Jeff Miceli. “We’re over the moon to have him, and we’re really excited to support him and take off from here.”

Smith sees a great potential for the Italian fast-casual chain in the area, which is burgeoning with population growth. Mici is a great place to feed the whole family, with delicious pizzas and menu items made from the founders’ father’s homemade recipes.

“I think it’s going to work well because Mici is known for being a family-oriented place, kid friendly, small and quaint. The combination of fast-casual yet quality food appeals to families,” says Smith.

Mici is also growing in other states, with multi-brand franchisee Lucas Farnham signing a 30-unit agreement for the Phoenix, Arizona area. He is preparing to open the first few soon, and there is a store in Troy, Michigan coming soon as part of a 25-unit development agreement. The brand is ecstatic about the opportunities to reach more of the country.

“Our multi-unit agreements will allow us to catch fire in record time,” Mici Italian CEO Elliot Schiffer says. “It’s important for us to target the right franchisees, and our large-scale investors have brought quality insights to the table that will allow us to keep growing the brand responsibility.”