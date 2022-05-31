ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heber Market on Main kicks off on Thursday

HEBER, Utah. — The Heber Market on Main is set to open this Thursday, offering visitors and locals the opportunity to enjoy local food, drink, shopping, and live music in Heber City’s small but charming downtown.

Located at the Heber City Park on 250 South Main, the market will host approximately 60 vendors every week and a different live band around 6:30 p.m. The market is welcome to anyone who wants to enjoy a wide variety of food, shopping and entertainment in this scenic mountain town of the Wasatch back.

Addressing some of the traffic flow issues of previous years, Heber Market on Main has implemented a new layout to improve the vendors and visitors experience, strategically designed to accommodate larger crowds, strollers and wheelchairs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=189KLX_0fwCvL2C00
Heber Market on Main’s new booth layout to better accommodate large crowds, strollers and wheelchairs. Photo: Heber Market on Main.

The following is a list of the bands who will be playing at the market and their corresponding dates:

  • 6/02 AJ Lee & Blue Summit
    (Country, Bluegrass, Folk)
  • 6/09 Headshine
    (Reggae, Surf Rock)
  • 6/16 Kendall Street Company
    (5-piece Jam Band)
  • 6/23 Dragondeer
    (Jam, Funk)
  • 6/30 National Park Radio
    (Folk, Americana)
  • 7/07 Con Brio
    (Funk, Rock, Soul, R&B)
  • 7/14 Coffis Brothers
    (Rock, Blues, Americana)
  • 7/21 Jeff Crosby Band
    (Americana, Country, Jam)
  • 7/28 Tim Snider & Wolfgang Timber
    (World, Folk, Rock)
  • 8/04 Cinders
  • (Alternative Rock, Indie Rock, Pop Rock)
  • 8/11 Mister Sister Trio
    (Folk, Americana, Covers)
  • 8/18 Rage Against The Supremes
    (Cover Band, Party Band)

For more information, individuals can visit the Heber Market on Main website .


