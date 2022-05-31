ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Early voting starts in Nebraska’s 1st District special election

By Aaron Sanderford (Nebraska Examiner)
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sUcjM_0fwCvIO100

Nebraska voters can start casting in-person early ballots Tuesday May 31 for the June 28 special election, which will determine who will finish the final six months of former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry’s term, following his resignation in March.

Voters in all of Butler, Cass, Colfax, Cuming, Dodge, Lancaster, Madison, Platte, Seward and Stanton Counties, along with voters in parts of Polk and Sarpy Counties, make up Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District.

Those running to replace Fortenberry are State Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk, a Republican and former speaker of the Legislature, and State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln, a Democrat.

County election officials will start mailing out already-requested early voting ballots Tuesday, according to the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office. June 17 is the last day to request a ballot by mail for the special election. Get the form to request a ballot here .

Nebraska Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Nebraska Examiner maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Cate Folsom for questions: info@nebraskaexaminer.com. Follow Nebraska Examiner on Facebook and Twitter .

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 0

Related
North Platte Post

Neb. medical marijuana group qualifies over 15 counties, doubles signature count

In just two weeks, Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana (NMM) has brought in over 40,000 signatures, and qualified more than 15 counties. The campaign has recruited over 150 paid volunteer circulators who are traveling the state to help collect, and a team of over 600 volunteers have also ramped up their efforts. In addition to the overall signature requirement of 87,000 valid signatures on each of the two petitions, ballot initiatives must also qualify at least 38 of the 93 Nebraska counties. Currently the campaign has a combined total of 80,000 signatures across their two petitions.
klkntv.com

Recounts in two Nebraska Legislature races set for June 8

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Two Nebraska Legislature primaries are headed to a recount, election officials announced Wednesday. In District 18 in northwest Omaha, the three candidates split the votes almost evenly. Michael Young came in first with 2,498 votes. His 119-vote margin over his nearest rival, Christy Armendariz, should...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

State audit finds $10.5 billion in errors in Nebraska's 2021 financial report

The Nebraska state auditor has reported issues about how the Nebraska Department of Administrative Services has handled the Nomi Health contract, including whether nearly 400,000 test kits were actually received by the state. According to a letter sent by the state auditor, Nebraska's contract with Nomi Health called for 1.2...
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, NE
City
Dodge, NE
City
Norfolk, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Polk, NE
City
Lincoln, NE
Nebraska State
Nebraska Elections
State
Nebraska State
City
Seward, NE
WOWT

Bet on Nebraska gambling about to pay off

A man was escorted out of a home in handcuffs Thursday shortly before 6 p.m. Sunny and warm again Friday, a stormier weather pattern arrives this weekend. Surge of signatures for Nebraska marijuana petition drive. Updated: 5 hours ago. Just when it seemed the effort may be stalled a petition...
OMAHA, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Rejected Nebraska license plate designs don’t get much love

LINCOLN — Designing the Nebraska state license plate would be one thankless job, according to Omaha graphic designer Dana Osborne. How could you satisfy everyone, Osborne wondered. “You’re opening yourself up to a lot of criticism,” she said. But when asked about Nebraska’s newest license plate design, and about a handful of other designs that […] The post Rejected Nebraska license plate designs don’t get much love appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Fortenberry
News Channel Nebraska

Game & Parks warning of harmful creatures invading Nebraska's lakes

NEBRASKA -- It's slimy. It's harmful. It's spreading: Zebra Mussels. The Nebraska Game and Parks is doubling inspections. They're cracking down on the growing invasive aquatic species. "Prevention is the best management," said Kristopher Stahr, Aquatic Invasive Species Program Manager. Stahr said the pesky creatures cut people's feet, ruin boat...
NEBRASKA STATE
kfornow.com

Governor Firmly Opposed To New Gun Restrictions

Lincoln, NE (May 31, 2022) Discussion of guns, gun rights and gun regulations can be heard throughout the Nation, from the halls of Congress to most Coffee Shops. Nebraska’s Governor, Pete Ricketts, made clear today that he is not a fan of additional regulations. “We ought not to focus...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Ricketts: 18 Year Olds In Nebraska Should Be Able To Buy AR-15’s

Following the deadly school shooting in Texas, Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts was asked whether an 18 year old should be allowed to buy an AR-15 rifle. “I would say that in the state of Nebraska, the answer is ‘absolutely yes,’” replied Gov. Pete Ricketts when asked at a press conference. Banning those under 21 from buying military-style rifles emerged as a major issue after a teenager in Texas, just after his 18th birthday, purchased two AR-15s.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska getting new license plate design, in 2023

BEATRICE – Nebraska residents will have a new license plate, for 2023. Governor Pete Ricketts and First Lady Susanne Shore revealed the new plate, at a news conference Tuesday in Lincoln. The First Lady says the plate was designed by Drew Davies and was among about a dozen designs...
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Voting#Election#Legislature#Butler Cass#Republican#Democrat#Nebraska Examiner#States Newsroom
Nebraska Examiner

New license plate evokes creative use of Nebraska’s natural resources

LINCOLN — A mosaic depicting a Roman chariot driver with flowing hair and ripped muscles was unveiled Tuesday as the background for the new state license plate, to be issued in 2023. First Lady Susanne Shore, who led development of the new plate, joined her husband, Gov. Pete Ricketts, and others in saying the mosaic, […] The post New license plate evokes creative use of Nebraska’s natural resources appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
kmaland.com

Former Nebraska state champion transfers to Creighton

(Omaha) -- The Creighton tennis program picked up a pair of transfers on Wednesday. Those pledges came from Leanne Kendall and Bianca Rademacher. Kendall comes to Omaha from Bryant, where she won 74 matches in her four seasons, including 29 last season. Rademacher – a Lincoln East graduate – transfers...
OMAHA, NE
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy