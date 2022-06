New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba has been delivering game-changing hits that have taken out opponents in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. If this century has taught us anything, it’s that when the New York Rangers make the Stanley Cup Playoffs, they are bound to make a lengthy run. This year was evidence of that, as they defeated the Carolina Hurricanes, the top seed in the Atlantic Division, 6-2 in Game 7 to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals. Now, they will take on the Tampa Bay Lightning, the back-to-back Stanley Cup Champions.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO